The Franklin County Fire Department was called to Station Creek Fire on Oct. 30, around noon, to fight a blaze that burned about 70 ares between Station Creek and Bear Creek.
The blaze grew when a gust of wind came out of the south and pushed a fire lit by Jeff Olsen in a CRP field over the fire break he had made with a tractor and disc. Neighbor Terry Westerberg and Olsen continued to make fire breaks.
The fire was brought under control by Franklin County Fire District, Cache County Fire with units from Lewiston, Richmond, Trenton. Cache County also provided engines to protect structures in the Bear Creek area.
"The biggest asset we had was Kent Egley, who was close by with his dozer and was able to get a fire line around the fire," said Gleed. Crews were on scene till about 6:30 p.m. that night.
Earlier in the week, a fire west the highway in Riverdale burned two to three acres on Oct. 25. "We were in unable to determine a cause. The fire was in a very steep location with no access roads to it," said Gleed.