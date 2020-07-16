Local residents as well as firefighters from Franklin County, the Bureau of Land Management, Lewiston and Cache County battled a fire in the hills of Riverdale when a blaze ignited off the north side of East HWY 36 around 2 p.m. near milepost 2. It was first noticed by state highway employee Bart Ashby, who noticed the blaze when it was near the road. His efforts to beat it down were foiled when the wind pickup up the blaze and pushed it towards his truck and over the hill.
Ashby quickly moved the vehicle and called the fire in.
On Arrival, the Franklin County Fire Department found the fire was rapidly growing due to south winds.
"Due to the wind and topography the fire department contacted Cache County Fire for assistance as the fire was growing rapidly," said fire Marshall Matt Gleed. Federal resources were also contacted as the fire was threatening public land, as well as some homes.
Engines from the Bureau of Land Management responded out of Malad as well as engines from the U.S. Forest Service out of Montpelier, and a helicopter out of Pocatello.
Franklin County and Cache County engines protected the residential structures until the fire was put out. It burned approximately 100 acres before being contained. Crews left the scene at 9 p.m.
The cause of the fire was a tire that popped on a trailer traveling west bound on Hwy 36. The rim of the wheel contacted the road and sparked the fire, said Gleed.