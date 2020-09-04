Fire from an undetermined cause burned 20.1 acres of stubble and brush at mile post 11 on HWY 34 near the county landfill on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Approximately 50 small straw bales were destroyed as well. The field and straw belong to Mark T. Owen.
Firefighters were paged at 2:20 p.m. Fire crews were assisted by county landfill employees, who used a road grade and a dozer to make a wireline, keeping the fire from burning into the landfill.
"The biggest hazard the fire department faced was the strong south wind which made the fire burn very fast. We were very fortunate to keep the fire from crossing the highway to the west," said fire marshal Matt Gleed.
"A big thanks to the landfill employees and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department" who closed Hwy 34 for a short time allowing fire trucks to extinguish the fire from the northbound lane. The fire department deployed four brush trucks, one water tender, a fire-fighting UTV and a command truck to the scene. Fire crews had the fire out and cleared just after 5 p.m
The Fire District is not issuing any burn permits until after September due the hot dry conditions in the county, said Gleed.