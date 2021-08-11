Four hundred tons of hay and the wooden shed it was stacked under at the Eldredge farm in Fairview, were destroyed in an early morning blaze on Aug. 6.
“We were paged out at 3:39 a.m., and by the time we got there, it was fully engulfed, and the hay shed had collapsed,” said Franklin County Fire Marshal, Matt Gleed. Eldredge and his people had used tractors to cut fire breaks around the inferno in an effort to protect other stacks of straw and keep the embers from the blaze contained.
Edredge and others watched over the inferno as it continued to burn over the weekend and into Monday, in order to prevent other fires from starting.
Gleed said the cause of the fire was undetermined, although either spontaneous combustion or lightning were suspect. Eldredge said the first crop hay had been stacked in the shed for two months, making spontaneous combustion unlikely, but not ruled out.
However, lightning snapped across Franklin County the night of Aug. 5. The storm sent the fire department on a false alarm run to Riverdale when someone called in a lightning strike, mistaking the lights of a house as a fire.
Last month, lightning struck a couple of trees in the mountains east of Birch Creek Road. Firefighters from the forest service found and doused that blaze.
Eldredge said about 1,200 cows are fed on his dairy, so the loss of the hay will be tough, but he is thankful no people, no animals and no other buildings were affected by the blaze. “It’ll be tough to replace the hay. It’s just not available,” he said.