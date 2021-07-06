Fire broke out at 3129 West 7200 North, the Von and LaDee Gregersen place in Banida today, which destroyed at least two mobile homes and a motor home.
A call went out to the fire department just after 12:30 p.m. Crews from Franklin County were joined by firemen from Cache County, who brought additional tenders to supply additional water to the blaze.
No people were injured in the inferno, but a dog was taken to the veterinarian with injuries, including melted toenails, and may have been rendered deaf when propane tanks exploded. Other dogs were rescued before they sustained injuries. Neighbors took some of them, puppies, to care for them until they could be returned home.
Other neighbors, such as Don Liebes, came to help as soon as they were aware of the fire. Liebes kept water on a shed which preserved its contents.
"That's what neighbors do," said Liebes. Another woman showed up offering food or a place to stay. The offer was graciously declined, since the Gregerson's home was not affected by the blaze.
"We have wonderful neighbors," she said.
This story will be updated as it becomes available.