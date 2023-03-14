Firefighters from the Franklin County Fire District responded to two fires recently.
The first started the evening of Feb. 22, when solvent-soaked rags spontaneously combusted in a roll-off dumpster behind Trails West’s facility on Industrial Park Road. Other than peeling the paint on the dumpster, no damages were reported from that blaze.
Firefighters were paged to John Pitcher’s home at 2688 Read Lane, Riverdale, at 3:56 a.m. Feb. 26, to a house fire that completely destroyed the home.
An explosion woke up the occupants of the home as well as several neighbors who immediately called 911. Fire had already burned through the roof of the home when firefighters arrived. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the state fire marshal. It is suspected that the explosion may have been an oxygen tank stored in the garage, said Matt Gleed, local fire marshal.
Firefighters were on the scene for about 10 hours with two structure engines and two pumper tender engines.
“We hauled approximately 30,000 gallons of water to the fire,” said Gleed. Snow piled high on both sides of the road prevented fire-fighting equipment from parking anywhere but on the road, said Gleed, effectively preventing some neighbors of the home from leaving the subdivision. Instead of taking homemade brownies to church as planned that morning, some of the homebound neighbors shared their treats with appreciative firefighters, he said.
Between the house and its contents, Gleed estimated that the fire destroyed as much $1 million in Pitcher’s property.
