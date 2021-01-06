A fire broke out in the basement of a home at 988 N. 1400 West, Preston, around 9 p.m. on Jan. 3, then reignited around 8 a.m. on Monday morning.
According to Franklin County Fire Marshall, Roger Ellison’s dog tipped a shelf over that had a light on it. The light started a room in the basement on fire. Ellison, who was upstairs, heard the crash, and was taking care of the dog when he heard the smoke alarms going off.
“He went to the basement with a fire extinguisher but the fire had grown too much,” said Gleed.
The fire department kept the fire contained to the basement, and reports little structural damage to the house, but extensive heat and smoke damage to the entire house — as much as $400,000 in damage. Ellison was treated by emergency medical services for smoke inhalation. Twenty firemen and five engines from the Preston station and Dayton station responded to the blaze. They cleared the scene around midnight.
A piece of furniture reignited the next morning, Jan. 4, and was extinguished quickly by the fire department with no further damage to the structure.