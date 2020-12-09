While driving down the road, a 2007 Nissan Quest minivan drive by Justin McLean lost power and caught fire. He pulled if off the road at the parking lot next to the rifle range along HWY 91 and Franklin County Fire Department extinguished the blaze. Unfortunately, the vehicle was a total loss, said Franklin County Fire Marshall Matt Gleed. The owners had been working on the fuel system, he said.
On Monday, Dec. 7, fourth crop hay bales put up too wet spontaneously combusted at the Westover Dairy farm in Clifton. Neighbors quickly assembled and helped the Westover pull out equipment and about 40 half-ton bales and wet them down, and stomp out the blaze before the barn was damaged.
"They had it put out almost before the fire department got there," said Samberly Westover. "That's what makes the community out here so great," she said. The fire department helped extinguish the smoldering bales which were then placed in an empty field.