People pulling together.
That’s what our society and our community are beginning to see as government institutions, businesses and everyday people develop strategies to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yes, there has been a rush on local medical clinics and supermarkets as people worry about the spread of the virus and try to prepare for the worst, but like Reed Nelson of Stokes Market and some patrons noted: there have been no brawls. People have been polite and social media posts are appearing from local residents offering help to anyone as long as they can give it.
"If you know someone who needs it, we have a freezer full of meat," said one woman. "I have cereal and milk," said another.
Some businesses are closing their doors to the public, others are - and must remain open. We invite Franklin County residents to take advantage of our free bulletin on our website to communicate your plans/needs as a local business, organization or resident. If you are closing, cancelling or need help, let us help you help your neighbors to know.
Because as the situation develops further, let’s remember that first of all, we are neighbors.
Times like these show us what we’re made of, and at the the Preston Citizen, we are seeing this crisis bring out the best in people.
This newspaper is committed to being part of that collective effort and to doing our part to keep the public informed through the COVID-19 crisis. Please share with us inspiring stories about how people are pitching in and helping each other out through this significant disruption in all of our lives.
Even though we need to keep social distance, we can pull together in every other way conceivable.
If you have vital information to share, know of any support activities in progress or have a special story to share, please contact the Citizen newsroom at 208-852-0155, or email us at editor@prestoncitizen.com. We’ll get these messages out to the community.
Hang in there. We can do this.