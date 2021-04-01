Idaho Fish and Game is holding its annual online auction for confiscated/salvaged furs, antlers and carcasses, which ends on April 9. All items for auction were either found, seized as evidence or salvaged.
The auction has been running since March 1, but new items were recently added.
To check out the entire updated inventory and participate in the auction which runs through April 9, visit Prime Time Auction’s website at www.primetimeauctions.com. Potential buyers will need to provide a credit or debit card to register for the online auction, but have other options to pay for items they purchase.
Winning bidders can pick up their items at the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Regional Office in Pocatello, 1345 Barton Road, between the dates of April 12 and April 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
A taxidermist-furbuyer license is required in advance to bid on bear parts, mountain lion parts, or any furbearer. Anyone who buys or sells raw hides is also required to possess a taxidermist-furbuyer license. Resident licenses are $40 for one year, and nonresident licenses are $187. The licenses can be purchased at any Idaho Fish and Game office.
Nonresident purchasers should be aware that their state may not allow import of the hides or parts of bear, mountain lion, bobcat or otter, and should check state regulations before purchasing these items.
A person who has killed an animal illegally and that animal has been confiscated and put up for sale at the auction, may not buy that animal or any part of it at the auction. Nor may another person buy the animal or any part of it on their behalf. A violation would be considered an illegal purchase of wildlife.
A 10 percent buyer’s premium will be added to each sale. Sales tax will be assessed against all sales, unless the buyer provides a Sales Tax Resale or Exemption Certificate.