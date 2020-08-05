The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
* Casey Smith of Franklin, Idaho (83237) received a Bachelor of Science, Business Management
* Lindsey Gappmayer of Grace, Idaho (83241) received a Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8)
* Karen Dickson of Preston, Idaho (83263) received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing
* Lillian Panter of Preston, Idaho (83263) received a Bachelor of Science, Accounting
* Tara Chase of Preston, Idaho (83263) received a Master of Arts, Mathematics Education (K-6)