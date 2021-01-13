The Preston girls won their first conference game last week and hope to add a second on Jan. 12, when they play Century (score unavailable at press time). The wins over Pocatello and Marsh Valley extended their winning streak to five before falling to Green Canyon. The Indians host Pocatello on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
Green Canyon tested the Lady Indians on Saturday, Jan. 9, and found them wanting in some areas. More specifically, Preston lost the rebound battle 19-28, and did not shoot as well as the Wolves from the stripe.
The Indians trailed 11-12, at the end of the first quarter and just 22-26, at the half, but couldn’t find a way to catch the Wolves down the stretch and lost the non-conference game, 43-53.
Kylie Larsen and Hailey Meek combined for 36 of Preston’s 43 points with 18 each. Riley Ward added five and Sydnee Marlow two.
The Indians gained a 6-2 advantage that they extended to 10-5 in Marsh Valley, before the Eagles went on a 6-0 run to take the lead in the first quarter. Preston didn’t let it last long and a bucket put them up 12-11, before Riley Ward hit a three at the buzzer to make it 15-11.
Preston continued their run in the second quarter for eleven unanswered points spanning the two quarters and never let the Eagles back in striking distance.
A 31-17 lead at the half stretched to a 53-28 victory for the Indians.
Larsen led the team with 16 points, Mickayla Robertson chipped in 11, Akazia Knapp nine, Ward seven, Meek four and Marlow and Addison Moser three each.
In Pocatello on Jan. 6, Preston jumped out to a nine point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They opened it up even more in the second quarter for a 31-9 advantage at the half.
Preston used their cushion to put less experienced players on the court for some valuable varsity minutes against a young, but scrappy Pocatello team.
A low scoring third quarter of six points didn’t hurt Preston which allowed seven. The visiting Indians went on to win the contest, 50-26.
Meek led the team in points with 16, followed by Larsen with 11. Moser added seven, Robertson five, Ward three and Knapp, Marlow, Karlee Lords and Emma Kunz two apiece.