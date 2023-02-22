Support Local Journalism

Five local girls will compete at the second sanctioned state girls wrestling tournament in Nampa, Idaho at the Idaho Ford Center on Feb. 23-25.

At the District 5-6 Championships on Feb. 11 at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, Preston’s Riley Bodily (185) reigned supreme and qualified for the State Tournament with a first place finish. Megan Jensen (132) placed sixth as an alternate in the State Tournament.


