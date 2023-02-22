...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 4
Riley Bodily tops the podium in the 185 pound bracket.
Five local girls will compete at the second sanctioned state girls wrestling tournament in Nampa, Idaho at the Idaho Ford Center on Feb. 23-25.
At the District 5-6 Championships on Feb. 11 at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, Preston’s Riley Bodily (185) reigned supreme and qualified for the State Tournament with a first place finish. Megan Jensen (132) placed sixth as an alternate in the State Tournament.
The West Side girls also competed at Skyline and Celestial Westover (138), Sesha Beckstead (126) and Sami Roberts (114) took 4th qualifying them for the state tournament.
It was a regional tournament with 16 girls in most brackets including 1A-5A schools from Aberdeen east and from West Side and Preston north to North Fremont. The top six in each bracket go to state.
“It was a really tough tournament,” said West Side Coach LeGrand Leavitt.
Bodily (13-3), who is the third-ranked grappler in her weight class in the state will face West Side’s Jasmine Hansen (3-13) in the opening round. Hasen was selected as a wildcard. Westover (7-7) will open against Clare Waite (43-5) of Boise, Beckstead (22-12) against Holland Wieber (25-6) of Eagle and Roberts (29-15) will face Kyler Scott (42-1) of Century.
Each of these girls has worked hard to reach their goal of competing in the state tournament and regardless of the outcome, should be proud of their accomplishments.
The West Side girls wrestling program increased from two to five in the last two years.
“We want to showcase these girls and how hard they’ve worked over the last year,” said JD Carter. “This is Celestial (Cici) Westover’s first year wrestling and for her to qualify for state is incredible! She works hard every day at practice perfecting new moves so she can be competitive at the state tournament. This is Sami Roberts’ second year wrestling, the goal for her was to qualify for the state tournament and she was successful in doing so. Sesha Beckstead has wrestled all four years of her time in high-school, and it shows.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.