Five Preston wrestlers will be going to the state tournament on Feb. 26-27, after winning district titles in the 4A 5 district wrestling tournament. AJ Starks (106 pounds), Brayden Weisbeck (132), Caigun Keller (145) and Jonathan Seamons (152) and Emery Thorson (170), who defeated the defending state champion Easton Millward. Starks was the only athlete in the district at the 106-pound division. Weisbeck and Keller were No. 1 seeds and both prevailed by fall in the championship round. Seamons, the No. 2 seed at 152 pounds, defeated teammate Jaden Perkins, the top seed, 6-0 in the finals. In addition to Perkins, other district runner-ups for Preston were Eli Hammons (113), Tavin Rigby (120), Quinn Bradford (145), Parker Bodily (160) and Micah Serr (182). Bradford went 3-1 for the Indians and won all of those matches in pinning fashion. Rigby and Perkins should join their teammates with wildcard bids to state and Serr and Bodily are also in the running. Thorson, Keller, Weisbeck and Seamons are expected to be seeded pretty high when the state tourney brackets come out. Seamons has been competing at 160 pounds the entire season, but dropped down a weight class prior to districts.
