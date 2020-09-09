The Worm Creek Opera House and the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation were thrilled with the "flic-nic" they hosted in Benson Park last week. It was so enjoyable, they said, that there will be a repeat performance on Thursday, Sept. 10.
"The movie itself was fantastic, and I was impressed with the crowd we had for such short notice. Everybody enjoyed it," said Saundra Hubbard, chairman of the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation.
"We would love to do this again next summer," added Toni Williams, president of the Worm Creek Opera House.
The public is invited to bring a picnic, listen to John Dalley sing from 8-9 p.m., when the movie will begin. The evening is free. Donations will benefit both the Worm Creek Opera House and the Oneida Stake Academy restoration.