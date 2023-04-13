Preston flooding

Water flows down the side of a street in Preston on Monday, April 10.

 Photo by NECIA P. SEAMONS

In more than six decades of living in Preston, Mayor Dan Keller said he’s never seen so much water collecting in low-lying areas and flowing down city streets.

“I’ve never seen runoff occur for nearly a half mile down State Street,” Keller said during a Preston City Council meeting on Thursday — a meeting he convened in order to declare a state of emergency in Preston as flooding has already become a problem in town, even before the spring runoff season gets into full swing.


