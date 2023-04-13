...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 245 PM MDT, the public reported flooding in the warned
area. Flooding is already occurring.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Water flows down the side of a street in Preston on Monday, April 10.
In more than six decades of living in Preston, Mayor Dan Keller said he’s never seen so much water collecting in low-lying areas and flowing down city streets.
“I’ve never seen runoff occur for nearly a half mile down State Street,” Keller said during a Preston City Council meeting on Thursday — a meeting he convened in order to declare a state of emergency in Preston as flooding has already become a problem in town, even before the spring runoff season gets into full swing.
“The storm drains, the culverts, the pumps, the sandbags and other temporary reclamation in many areas are much too inadequate to remedy this situation,” he said. “Not only homes and business are being threatened, but the city’s infrastructure is vulnerable if this aggressive runoff does not subside.”
The council unanimously approved the mayor’s declaration, which Keller said will help mitigate not just current flooding problems, but anticipated issues in the coming weeks as the area’s record-high snowpack continues to melt.
“This declaration will benefit Preston by providing increased liability protections, the ability to purchase needed supplies without competitive bid, and to expedite work within applicable government agencies in the furnishing of aid and assistance as needed,” he said.
It also allows officials to tap into city funds without having to go through the formal process of amending the budget, and could help qualify the city for up to $1.5 million in federal grant money to improve its infrastructure for future flood events, City Attorney Lyle Fuller said.
Preston had already broken an all-time record for snowfall this year by April 1, and two more storms since then have only added to the historic snowpack. While the water will provide welcome relief later in the year for local farmers and others who have endured years of severe drought, it is causing some major headaches in the short term.
The National Weather Service has a flood warning in place for Franklin County through at least Friday afternoon. Cooler temperatures that arrived with the latest storm are helping to temporarily slow the runoff, but Keller said much of Preston is already experiencing problems.
“As of (Wednesday) night we estimate that over one-third of the city is being directly threatened by uncontrollable flooding,” he said. “It’s probably a lot more.”
The emergency declaration has no set expiration date. Fuller said leaving it in place indefinitely will provide the flexibility needed to deal with the flooding when the severity of the situation is not yet known, and Councilmember Chris Larsen agreed.
“We don’t quite know what the damage looks like right now anyway until the water subsides,” Larsen said.
The city is coordinating with other local and state government bodies including Franklin County commissioners, state legislators who represent the county, Gov. Brad Little’s office, and U.S. senators Mike Crapo and James Risch. The county commission is scheduled to consider a countywide emergency declaration at a meeting on Monday.
“Our appropriate authorities have been informed, and they understand this is really a significant issue,” Keller said.
The declaration doesn’t require any specific action by Preston residents, other than to comply with authorities in case of extreme measures such as evacuations.
Councilmember Terry Larson implored residents to stay away from overflowing drainage ditches and other areas that are likely to pose significant safety hazards in the coming weeks.
“We can see upwards of 2,500 gallons per second coming out of some of these culverts, let alone compromised roads and the structures underneath those,” Larson said. “As much as water interests and intrigues people, we just need to ask that people stay away from these heavy drainages at this time.”
Councilmember Todd Thomas echoed those sentiments, urging residents not to take matters into their own hands when they see problems.
“Let us know so that our public works guys can be made aware of it and address it,” Thomas said. “Please don’t put yourself at risk trying to do it on your own with your own equipment.”
