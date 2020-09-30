The pandemic's impact on the ability to obtain food has taken a variety of shapes over the last six months. But one that is enduring is the inability of organizations which provide food to the aged or needy populations of Franklin County, to continue to do so.
Without the usual annual food drives conducted by Scouts, churches, schools and the post office, organizations like the Elks Lodge's Christmas Baskets and the Franklin County Senior Center are wondering how they are going to continue their mission of helping others.
A food drop was held Saturday to gather canned food items for the Elks Lodge's annual Christmas effort. The organization gathered about 150 cans of food and some cereal and condiments, said Jackie Anderson, but now here near what is needed. Last year the club provided food for 767 families.
We expect, with COVID-19, for the number people needing help to go up past 800, more than we've ever done, she said. She hopes more donations will come in at another food drive to be held in November in front of Stokes Market.
People interested in helping to provide food to the Elks Christmas Basket program may contact her at 208-705-8254.
The youth of the North Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a food driver earlier in the year, gathering over 7,000 pounds canned good. It was taken to the Preston Area Food Pantry.
The Franklin County Senior Center's is holding a Navajo Taco fund-raiser on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 64 W. First South, Preston, to help with operation costs, but without donations, director Carol Parker isn't sure the Thanksgiving baking she and her volunteers do will even be possible.
The county's senior center usually receives hundreds of canned goods a year, which are used for the meals prepared there and either delivered to homebound residents or served to those who come to the dining room. But this year, the donations have not come in as usual.
For four months, thanks to the CARES ACT, the Senior Center received federal funding to help cover costs that were not coming in from people coming to lunch. But those funds have dried up. Parker welcomes donations of any kind to help keep the center serving the community's seniors. She can be reached at the center, 208-852-2727.
Another entity that depends on donations to serve the community is the Preston Area Food Pantry at 580 West Oneida in Preston. Its story is a little different, in that it has received plenty of food for its patrons.
"We had 50 families today. I think this is our busiest month ever," said director of the food pantry, Steve Aust. The center distributes food to those who need it, on the first Wednesday after the first Sunday of every month and then Thursday of the following week and Friday of the following week.
"We try to stagger it so if people can't make it on one day they can on another. Even have an extra hour at night on the Thursday distribution," he said.
This operation has been receiving quite a bit of produce, said Aust. "Last week, we received about 850 pounds of food from all kinds of different people," he said. Aust himself grows a garden and brings the harvest to the center. "We are trying to cover the people's needs," he said.
The Farmers for Families program, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, which gives excess food produced by Idaho farmers, to food pantries. Next month, we won't get the produce, but we'll get 150 boxes of commodities. We are getting a lot of food from the Cache Community Food Bank. It's a good time to donate, there's a lot of things to harvest.
The generosity of people towards the center has made it possible for the food pantry to hand out "tons of food. It's really been spectacular - sometimes two carts per (qualifying) family," said Aust.