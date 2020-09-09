Steve Aust, Director of the Preston Community Food Pantry, wants residents who need help with food to know that the pantry is open. Patrons may drive up to the food pantry door where they will be told what is available and their order will be taken. There is no paper handling.
Four missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who help out at the pantry are on hand to take orders, fill boxes and bring them to the car. Canned goods, fresh vegetables, potatoes, frozen food, milk, plus other commodities at times are available.
The center is open the first Wednesday after the first Sunday of the month (Sept. 9 this month), from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., then the next week on Thursday morning (Sept. 17 this month) from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 5 — 6 p.m. The following week the pantry is open on Friday, (Sept. 25 this month) from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Local people who would like to donate produce are encouraged to bring their products to the center by 9 a.m. on the aforementioned days, before distribution. Interested persons may call Aust at 208-851-0159 for more information.