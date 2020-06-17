Franklin County now has confirmed 16 cases of coronavirus — the most recent was identified on Monday. Four more cases are probable, but have not yet been confirmed.
Some the cases have been attributed to contact with people with the virus, some to travel, and some to community transmission. About half of the cases are still under investigation as to how the patients were infected.
• According to the state’s accounting, Idaho had reported 3,462 verified cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, June 15, and the number of deaths in the state related to the pandemic was 88.
• Cache County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 are 1020, with one COVID-19 related death.