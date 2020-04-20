As things change daily due to the effect the coronavirus has in our FRANKLIN COUNTY community, they will be posted here. Please contact us (208-852-0155 or copy@prestoncitizen.com) if you have an event that has been postponed or canceled or, if you need help or have ideas or services that can help others. We will share them here on a daily basis.
Monday, April 20
• Idaho is reporting 1,672 verified cases of COVID-19 and the number of deaths is 45. No cases have been confirmed in Franklin County. Other counties with confirmed cases include Ada (570), Adams (1), Bannock (5), Bingham (3), Blaine (470), Bonner (4), Bonneville (16), Camas (1), Canyon (181), Caribou (1), Cassia (10), Custer (2), Elmore (21), Fremont (2), Gem (9), Gooding (7), Idaho (3), Jefferson (4), Jerome (36), Kootenai (51), Latah (3), Lincoln (17), Madison (5), Minidoka (7), Nez Perce (22), Owyhee (4), Payette (9), Power (2), Teton (7), Twin Falls (105), Valley (2), Washington (1).
• Cache County‘s confirmed cases of COVID-19 are at 40.
Thursday, April 16
• Idaho is reporting 1,655 verified cases of COVID-19 and the number of deaths is 41. No cases have been confirmed in Franklin County. Other counties with confirmed cases include Bonner (4), Kootenai (50), Latah (3), Nez Perce (22), Idaho (3), Adams (1), Valley (2), Washington (1), Payette (9), Gem (9), Canyon (181), Owyhee (4), Ada (567), Elmore (20), Camas (1), Blaine (469), Lincoln (16), Minidoka (7), Gooding (6), Jerome (36), Twin Falls (98), Cassia (10), Power (2), Bannock (5), Caribou (1), Bingham (3), Bonneville (16), Custer (2), Fremont (2), Jefferson (4), Madison (5), Teton (7).
• Cache County‘s confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain at 38.
Thursday, April 16
• Idaho is reporting 1,609 verified cases of COVID-19 and the number of deaths remains at 41. No cases have been confirmed in Franklin County. Other counties with confirmed cases include Bonner (4), Kootenai (48), Latah (3), Nez Perce (22), Idaho (3), Adams (1), Valley (2), Washington (1), Payette (10), Gem (9), Canyon (179), Owyhee (4), Ada (548), Elmore (18), Camas (1), Blaine (467), Lincoln (15), Minidoka (6), Gooding (6), Jerome (35), Twin Falls (89), Cassia (10), Power (2), Bannock (5), Caribou (1), Bingham (3), Bonneville (16), Custer (2), Fremont (2), Jefferson (4), Madison (5), Teton (6).
• Cache County‘s confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain at 37.
• The Idaho State Board of Education today approved minimum criteria for public school districts and charter schools to use in deciding whether to resume normal operations prior to the end of the current school year. Preston School District to make an evaluation closer to April 30.
Wednesday, April 15
• Idaho is reporting 1,587 verified cases of COVID-19 and 41 County. No cases have been confirmed in Franklin County. Other counties with confirmed cases include Bonner (4), Kootenai (48), Latah (3), Nez Perce (20), Idaho (3), Adams (1), Valley (2), Washington (1), Payette (10), Gem (9), Canyon (179), Owyhee (4), Ada (540), Elmore (18), Camas (1), Blaine (463), Lincoln (15), Minidoka (6), Gooding (6), Jerome (33), Twin Falls (87), Cassia (9), Power (2), Bannock (5), Caribou (1), Bingham (2), Bonneville (16), Custer (2), Fremont (2), Jefferson (4), Madison (5), Teton (6).
• Cache County has confirmed 37 cases of COVID-19.
• Gov. Little extends stay at home order until April 30, but loosens restrictions allowing non-essential businesses to now offer curbside and delivery services. (See related article: Gov. Little extends stay-home order with modifications)
Tuesday, April 14
• Idaho is reporting 1,461 verified cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths. No cases have been confirmed in Franklin County. The state is again reporting the number of cases per county. No cases have been confirmed in Franklin County. Other counties with confirmed cases include Bonner (4), Kootenai (45), Latah (3), Nez Perce (20), Idaho (3), Adams (1), Valley (2), Washington (1), Payette (9), Gem (9), Canyon (167), Owyhee (4), Ada (530), Elmore (18), Camas (1), Blaine (458), Lincoln (15), Minidoka (6), Gooding (5), Jerome (30), Twin Falls (79), Cassia (9), Power (2), Bannock (5), Caribou (1), Bingham (2), Bonneville (16), Custer (2), Fremont (2), Jefferson (4), Madison (5), Teton (6).
• Cache County has confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19.