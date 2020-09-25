Local elementary teacher DeeDee Ford is competing in the Bear 100 again this year, passing the first two checkpoint already. She was at the first, at Logan Peak, at 9 a.m. this morning and the second, act Leatham Hollow, at 11:15 a.m. She expects to finish the race tomorrow, having run throughout the night. Using her bib number, #199, her progress can be followed at https://www.adilas.biz/bear100/bear_100_full_race.cfm?id=1881
With significantly better weather and trail conditions this year, she is hoping for a better time than last year, when Mother Nature raised wind and rain that made the competition especially hard.