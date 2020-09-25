120141226_10217613128389092_8594906136291717041_o.jpg

Ford's jersey and bib number for this year's race.

 Photo courtesy of DeeDee Ford

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Local elementary teacher DeeDee Ford is competing in the Bear 100 again this year, passing the first two checkpoint already. She was at the first, at Logan Peak, at 9 a.m. this morning and the second, act Leatham Hollow, at 11:15 a.m. She expects to finish the race tomorrow, having run throughout the night. Using her bib number, #199, her progress can be followed at https://www.adilas.biz/bear100/bear_100_full_race.cfm?id=1881  

With significantly better weather and trail conditions this year, she is hoping for a better time than last year, when Mother Nature raised wind and rain that made the competition especially hard. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.