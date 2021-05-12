Local elementary teacher DeeDee Ford spent the last day of April and the first day of May doing something unimaginable to many. She competed in and ultimately won her age division of the Bonneville Salt Flats 100-mile Endurance Run. The original course was underwater due to recent storms but an alternate course was provided.
After competing in and completing Logan’s Bear 100 two years ago, Ford tried it again last year but was unable to finish due to stomach issues. The failure motivated her to try the Salt Flats 100 this year and she was determined to finish. Out of 83 runners who started the race, 55 finished. Ford came in 20th overall and was the fourth female overall with a time of 27:59:08. As the top finisher in her division, Ford won her first National Grandmaster title.
The race started just after the sunrise at 7 a.m. on April 30, and for Ford, finished at close to 11 a.m. the next day, May 1.
With a 4,000 foot total gain in elevation and the highest point of 5539 well below Ford’s typical running elevation in the mountains of Cache Valley, she started off well. In fact, she started so well that only one of her crew members was present when she cruised into Hastings Junction 31.6 miles later, a full two hours earlier than expected. She felt great if a bit warm in the 80 degree weather and chose to continue without a pacer.
“The cool morning temps were perfect and the early easy miles made it easy to find my rhythm,” Ford said. “The first 10 miles seemed to fly by as I made small talk with fellow runners. I enjoyed seeing the 50K and 50 milers as they turned around, it was fun to cheer them on. The lack of shade and clouds made things warm up quickly. At mile 22.6, it was time for the first big climb and my pace slowed down some as I tried to conserve my energy for a 1,000 foot climb up to the next aid station. The quick descent on the loose rocks slowed me down as I tried to save my quads for later.”
The next 18 miles over the mud flats proved to be brutal. The heat combined with the sand of the salt desert and recent moisture sucked the energy from runners and stressed already tired muscles. Many of those who did not finish ended their effort during or just after this stretch.
Ford’s first pacer, Launi Evans, arrived an hour after Ford left Hastings Junction and set out to find her. Evans’ energy and encouragement provided a much needed boost for Ford.
“Launi had found me!!!” she said. “This lifted my spirits and helped take my mind off the never ending trail before us. The soft, powdery dirt was a challenge and my legs were exhausted from the relentless desert.”
When she reached aid station seven a few hours later, this time her crew and pacers were waiting and ready. They eased tight muscles, washed and bandaged tired blistered feet and made sure she hydrated and ate enough to have energy for the next stretch. It was the 50 mile halfway point and her longest stop of the entire run at just under 45 minutes. Despite the difficulty of the just finished portion of trail, she was still well ahead of schedule and had the luxury of a well deserved rest before moving on.
With renewed determination and dressed for the long night to come, she set out once more with pacer Dave Earnshaw at her side.
“My feet were pretty beat up,” she said. “Thankfully my crew was kind enough to help clean my feet and bandage them up. I was ready for some cooler temps and the setting sun. The rolling roads ahead of us were a welcome sight and Dave chattered on, keeping my mind off the fatigue.”
She continued through the night mostly power-walking and looked better and better at every aid station stop.
“The night miles blur together and I was thankful for friends to keep me motivated and going,” she said.
At mile 74.3, Tim Sanchez took over as pacer and accompanied Ford the rest of the way. Being able to see the finish line in the last seven miles or so was both a blessing and a curse. Ford was thrilled to have made it so far but it seemed to take an eternity to traverse those last miles.
The final 3.7 miles took her right back where she started and she had enough pep left to speed up and run across the finish line in the final yards. Exhilarated, but oh so tired and sore. She finished about three hours earlier than she had anticipated and was so glad to be done.
“I could not have done this without my amazing crew and pacers,” she said. “Saying ‘Thank you,’ sounds so weak and inadequate. Hopefully they each know how much I appreciate the time and sacrifice they made to help me accomplish this amazing run.” Teresa Chipman and Mellisa Schmidt we also part of the crew.
Ford was already back to running the trails in the nearby mountains less than a week later.