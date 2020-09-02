At the Franklin County Commissioners meeting on Aug. 24 the first item of business was a proposal by Dean Stutzman to change phone service providers. The commissioners said they would consider it due to a cost savings.
Troy Moser presented his report on the cost for a new cell at the landfill and how it would extend the life of the current location. Much of the groundwork has already been laid due to a previous project making the extension very cost effective. He also discussed the need for a different way to process cardboard as it is no longer recycled. The commissioners approved the plan for a new cell.
Moser was joined by members of the Forest Service and Tom Brown, a road engineer with the Forest Service, who discussed with the commissioners the newly signed Great American Outdoors Act and how they expect it to benefit Franklin County. The commissioners agreed to have Moser work with the Forest Service on improving existing roads in the county as well as the Forest Service roads that connect to them.
The next item was a discussion with Stacy Rindlisbaker about moving the county to a new insurance program. Some of the benefits include lower cost and the ability to use the Franklin County Medical Center as a primary care provider. The commissioners approved the change.
The Commissioners then began the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Hearing and the balanced budget was approved.
Commissioner Bowles thanked county clerk Camille Larsen for her work. The mosquito abatement program budget was also approved.
Randy Henrie came before the commissioners to discuss the need to change a handful of addresses in Riverdale that were wrong. He noted that some residents are requesting the county cover any fees related to changing their address. The commissioners approved compensation not to exceed $50 for those affected.
A presentation was then given by Major Shaw Allen of the Idaho National Guard’s 101st Civil Support Team. He described the assistance and training they can provide to local authorities and emergency services.
Superintendent Spencer Barzee then addressed the commissioners and thanked them for their previous help. He requested approximately 2,500 cubic yards of gravel on which to build more classrooms and a multi-purpose room for the elementary school once plans are completed. The multi-purpose room will be used as a cafeteria and gymnasium. The gravel donation was approved by the commissioners.
The West Side School District has been juggling lunch schedules throughout the district with its growing population. On average there have of 16-20 new elementary students per year over the last six years.
“We’ve grown 200 students since 2013, which is a whole school,” said Barzee. That is 31 percent growth over seven years, or 4.5 percent annual growth. The district hopes to begin the project within the next couple of years.