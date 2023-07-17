Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Growing up on the Fort Hall Reservation north of Pocatello, Derek No-Sun Brown didn’t know much about the Bear River Massacre other than its starkly descriptive name.

“I’d always heard about it, but never really sat down and asked, or talked, or tried to learn more,” Brown said recently on a sweltering early-summer afternoon as he worked on Tremonton’s newest mural on an outside wall of a downtown building.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.