For years, Michael McLean's musical, "Forgotten Carols," has been a traditional part of the Christmas holidays for many people. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will not be produced on the stage this year. Instead, it has been adapted for the big screen, and the Worm Creek Opera House is showing it Thanksgiving weekend, as part of the Festival of Lights.
Tickets are available for Nov. 26, and 27, at 7 p.m. There will be two showings on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The showings will continue on Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 18, 19 and 21, at 7 p.m.
The musical's author/director/composer first produced the show 29 years ago. This year, the Utah Film Commission helped with filming the production so it could remain a part of the holiday tradition, said McLean in an interview on Fox News. This production, he said, is his best yet, and through this format, will be visible to more people this year than ever before.
It is the story of a nurse who cares for an elderly patient who shares musical messages about people he claims to have met over two millennia. Tickets can be purchased a wormcreek.org.