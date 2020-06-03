The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
n Traci Daley of Franklin, Idaho (83237) has earned a Bachelor of Science, Accounting degree.
n Megan Clark of Preston, Idaho (83263) has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.
n Betsy Despain of Preston, Idaho (83263) has earned a Master of Science, Educational Leadership degree.
n Jaycee Headworth of Preston, Idaho (83263) has earned a Master of Science, Accounting degree.