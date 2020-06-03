Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

n Traci Daley of Franklin, Idaho (83237) has earned a Bachelor of Science, Accounting degree.

n Megan Clark of Preston, Idaho (83263) has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.

n Betsy Despain of Preston, Idaho (83263) has earned a Master of Science, Educational Leadership degree.

n Jaycee Headworth of Preston, Idaho (83263) has earned a Master of Science, Accounting degree.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.