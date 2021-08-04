Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking registration for the Preston City Amateur which will be held the week after the rodeo on Aug. 6-7. It is a 36-hole stroke play tournament. Champ Flight will be paid gross only and all other flights will be net only. There will be hole prizes on every hole every day of the tournament with significant added money. The entry fee is $60 for members and $75 for non-members and does not include a cart. Players may pick their tee time on Friday, Saturday tee times will be based on players’ first-round score within their flight. To register or for more information contact the pro shop at 208-852-2408
Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Modified Scramble last week. The teams of Don Newbold/Stan Cahoon, Darin Hess/Dave Seamons, Bill Nash/Joe Greene, and Eric Hunn/Vic Pearson finished tied for first with 30’s. In the optional games the net division was the same results. In the gross division, Dave Seamons/Darin Hess and Bill Nash/Joe Greene tied for first with 31’s. Loyd Field/Brandon Harris and Vic Pearson/Eric Hunn tied for third with 32’s. No skins were won.
Preston Golf and Country Club’s Open League played a Blind partner Total Net tournament last week. First net was won by the teams of Chad Christensen/Channing Hemsley and Eli Jensen/Steve Anderson with matching 69’s. Two teams tied for third, they were the teams of Brad Bybee/Nick Anderson and Kyle Jordan/Pam Anderson shooting matching 70’s. Kevin Bybee and Scott Blaisdell finished fifth with a 71 total. Branden Jensen/Kurt Kidd and Joel Downs/Shane Spackman finished tied for 6th with matching 72’s.