Four young women will represent the community of Franklin on June 25, in the Miss Idaho Day’s Scholarship Pageant: Sarah Elizabeth Crosgrove, Baylee Cole, Rylee Marie Morrison and Jenna Veselka.

The competition for $350, $250 and $150 scholarships, and a $100 for the Spirit award, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Worm Creek Opera House in Preston. Admission is by donation.

The contestants will perform a production number as well as a talent and evening gown competition. Interviews and a judges’ Tea will take place earlier in the day.

Following the theme: “Honor the Past, Celebrate the Present, Embrace the Future,” Matthew Rallison, a ballroom dancer at Brigham Young University and native of Franklin, will emcee the event with Brianna Jeppson, the 2019 Miss Idaho Days Queen.

There will also be a guest performance by Riley Ward, the 2021-2022 Franklin County Distinguished Young Woman.

The Miss Idaho Days Pageant is under the direction of Kristina Crosland and Lacey Hansen. Sponsors are Twin Rivers Dairy, IFA, Direct Detailing, Scott & Kris Beckstead, Hobbs Rental Family, Atkinson Upholstery, Preston Auto Parts, BZ Construction, Webb Funeral Home, Robert & Pasty Shipley, Naylor Insurance, Ron Keller Tire, Inc., Frank & Sue Priestley, Idaho Salvage & Metals, Vet Med Concepts, Inc., Sean Hokanson Construction, Dirk Bowles, Cornerstone Realestate, Manor Real Estate, Valley Implement, Debbie Porter, West Motor, David & Sherri Rallison, Grins & Giggles Photography, Dynamic Studios, Kim Hobbs, John & Barbra Packer and Sun Sage Floral.

