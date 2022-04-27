Giggles and smiles turned to respectful gazes and somber faces as Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone, led Edith Bowen Laboratory School fourth graders around a small footpath overlooking the site of the Bear River Massacre on Tuesday. Every few feet, he stopped at different signs explaining the events that took place there on Jan. 29, 1863.
Parry explained to the children how differences in ways of life contributed to the conflict between the Native Americans and settlers before the massacre.
“Those two cultures didn’t understand each other. They didn’t understand how each other live,” Parry said. “The Shoshones didn’t have any concept of personal property. What that means is we didn’t have things that were just ours.”
Tension increased with altercations between settlers and the tribes. Eventually, after a few natives stole horses from settlers in Cache Valley, United States Colonel Patrick Edward Connor was ordered to take action.
Connor and his men had volunteered to fight in the Civil War, but were instead stationed in Utah to look after the Mormon settlers and protect the Overland Mail Route.
“I think they were a little angry that they weren’t fighting in the Civil War,” Parry said. “Patrick Connor and his men who weren’t fighting — they signed up to fight — now they find themselves sitting and babysitting in Salt Lake City, and they thought, ‘Oh, this is our chance. We can maybe go fight now, and if there’s an Indian problem, we can go take care of it.”
According to Parry, Connor was only supposed to arrest the Shoshone chiefs, though he had other plans before even starting the trip.
“He said before he left Salt Lake City, ‘I will go up there but I’m not going to arrest anyone. I am not going to deprive my men a little fun Indian killing,’” Parry said, quoting historical accounts.
On the morning of Jan. 29, 1863, Chief Sagwitch, Parry’s great great great grandfather, arose to an unusual sight.
“He said, ‘All I could see is this cloud,’” Parry said, describing the words of the Shoshone Chief. “‘All of a sudden the cloud started moving down the hill.’”
As many quickly discovered, the cloud on the hill was a mass of rising steam from Connor’s forces. The chilled air of the morning mixed with the horses’ sweat to create a white pillar reaching into the sky.
As Parry told it, though Sagwitch commanded his people not to shoot first, it soon became apparent that Connor and his men had no intentions of peaceful negotiations or arresting certain individuals who were allegedly guilty of acts against the settlers. The soldiers fired on everybody.
Parry explained to the children that though the Shoshone encampment initially fought back, all of the soldiers who died were killed within the first 15 minutes of the battle. After that, the Shoshone likely ran out of ammunition, and the battle became a massacre.
It is estimated 250-400 Shoshone men, women and children were killed. Fourteen U.S. soldiers died in the battle. Seven more were mortally wounded.
The students on the trip were divided into three groups. While one group would listen to Parry explain the massacre, one would sit and read the event as written by Parry’s grandmother, Mae Timbimboo Parry — a Shoshone storyteller, historian, and tribal advocate. The third group sat and drew pictures of the landscape where the massacre took place.
Joel Lopez, a fourth grade-teacher at Edith Bowen, appreciated the opportunity for the students to learn about this major event in local history.
“Originally I wasn’t quite sure what kind of presentation we would get, but I’ve been really surprised at how open he (Parry) has been and just how welcoming he’s been to the kids and the questions that they have,” Lopez said. “I think it’s pretty powerful.”
Lisa Saunderson, the art teacher at Edith Bowen, believes giving children the opportunity to draw the landscape of the massacre site helps them to connect with and process the tragic events of the past.
“The evidence is often in the drawings of what they retain or, like I said, what resonates with them,” Saunderson said. “Every place has a lot of stories to be told.”
Eric Newell, Edith Bowen’s director of Experiential Learning and Technology, said this practice is common in their field programs.
“We always strive to incorporate writing or art into our field program,” Newell said. “It’s particularly important in a place like the Bear River Massacre site, because writing and art require students to slow down, notice details, and be immersed in the place.”
Amanda Seifert, the Edith Bowen fourth-grade teacher who read Mae Timbimboo Parry’s writing about the massacre with students, said the students will also read other perspectives of what happened, including Connor’s.
“They always find that one very, very difficult,” Seifert said.
Seifert said students always empathize with the Shoshone after reading about the event through multiple perspectives.
Edith Bowen’s annual trip to the site began five years ago. According to Newell, Edith Bowen’s fourth-grade team decided they wanted the Shoshone to have a voice in their history lessons.
“It fits in perfectly with the fourth-grade curriculum as Utah history,” Newell said. “Part of that is having students learn about history from multiple perspectives.”
Though Edith Bowen has several annual field programs for its students, Newell finds he personally is most impacted by visiting the massacre site.
“Of all the field programs we do,” Newell said, “this is one that is most moving to me, like every time.”
Parry said he is grateful for education leaders who are willing to teach from multiple perspectives.
“That is so heartening for me that our youth now, something you never learned, even as an adult, all of a sudden, they’re getting it in fourth grade, and they’re getting the perspective of the first peoples — the Shoshones,” Parry said. “I told the kids when we started down at the DUP, when you go to a monument, just read it and say, is this the truth? Is this everything? Or is there another side that this isn’t telling us? Monuments only tell you what they want you to know.”
The DUP monument Parry was referring to was erected in 1932 by the Utah Daughters of the Pioneers, Cache Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and the Utah Pioneer Trails and Landmarks Association. Though other plaques have been added to the monument in the years since it was built, the original described an inaccurate version of the massacre. It states about 80 Shoshone women and children were among the casualties, but characterizes them as combatants.
“The plaque is horrific,” Parry said.
Last year, Parry visited 70 elementary schools to teach them about the Shoshone culture. He talks about the Bear River Massacre and colonization of America during his presentations.
“For a long time, my grandmother told me, ‘no one has ever wanted to hear our story. One day, you will have to make them listen,’” Parry said. “But I haven’t had to make anybody listen. I think we live in a day and time where people kind of want to know, and the more truth that we know, the better off we are, and as long as you’re not hitting them over the head with it and putting them on a guilt trip, people are really interested in what you have to say, and especially when you approach it in the spirit of forgiveness.”
Parry believes hard history lessons should always end on a positive note and discussion about how people can help make the world a better place. After discussing the events of the massacre with the students, he told them how Shoshone chiefs were chosen.
According to Parry, people were given eagle feathers when they did an act of kindness. When the chief was ready to die, he would ask people to present their eagle feathers. Whoever had the most would become the next chief.
“See, the chief isn’t the bravest or the toughest or the strongest. The chief is always the one who lived a life of service and kindness,” Perry said to the children. “You’re not going to be Shoshone chiefs, but if you’re doing kind things for people, if that’s the way you live your life, you will become a leader among your friends and family. You will be somebody that people want to follow.”