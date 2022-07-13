...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees
today and 93 to 100 degrees Wednesday. Cooling and recovery will
also be poor overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, with low
temperatures only falling to the 60s and low 70s, especially
from Craters of the Moon and Blackfoot southward.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert, Snake Plain,
and southern highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone,
Carey, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen, Malad, Preston, Lava
Hot Springs, McCammon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN...Through 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and poor overnight temperature
recovery may cause heat illnesses to occur.
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
late evening. Drink plenty of fluids. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Anyone who attended rodeo last year might remember Jessica Blair Fowlkes who carried in the flag. She also tantalized the crowd with little demonstration of what she and her horses can do. This year Fowlkes returns to perform her full act all three nights of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
Fowlkes performs all across the United States including the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and Midwest Horse Fair. She is known for her Roman Riding where the rider stands with one foot on the back of each of two horses driven as a pair around the rodeo area.
Fans who attend are in for a treat as her performances include trick riding, a flaming Roman ride, and Liberty/bridle-less exhibitions with her grey American Quarter Horses
Fowlkes attended school at the University of Tennessee where she received a Bachelors in Nursing and got her start in trick riding performing as one of Dolly Parton’s lead performers at the Dixie Stampede in Pigeon Forge as a rider/dancer.
The mother of two has been performing for more than a decade and when COVID shut down performing freeing up her schedule, she maintained her skills by training others in “all facets of equine arts and performing. There is so much more to this industry than just knowing the “tricks!”,” she said.