...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Franklin County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday, December 21.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow, blowing and
drifting snow, and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook Summit and Malad Pass. Raft River
Region and Franklin/Oneida Region
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to
noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
Franklin addresses water issues at council meeting
Tami Midzinski came before the Franklin City Council Wed., Dec. 14, with specific questions to clarify the city’s connection requirements for Heritage Development.
Two of the contracts seem to disagree concerning the development’s monetary commitment and the homeowners’ responsibility. The contract between the parties signed Dec. 28, 2021, specifies that $7,000 should be prepaid by the development, but gives no deadline for the payment. The city building permit specifies that a prepayment should come in with the permit, but gives 30 days to complete the transaction.
The city officials could not determine the author’s intent for the contract, and requested the item be tabled until more information could be acquired.
There also seemed to be questions concerning the filing of the contract with the county if the requirements had not been met. Research from Midzinski and the city should resolve the issue before next month’s meeting.
As a follow-up from November’s meeting, Heritage and Franklin City are still working to resolve engineering payment issues. Mayor Packer also had questions concerning the distribution of water shares for culinary and secondary services in the development, and wondered who gave permission in 2021 to begin Phase I. Answers to many of the questions can only be resolved by those who were responsible for decisions before Midzinski and the current council took over.
After reviewing the bids for city engineering services, the council voted on the mayor’s recommendation to select Forsgren Engineering’s proposal.
Dave Noel detailed the current progress on Phases I, II, and III of the city water upgrade. Originally 21 columns needed to be replaced in the water tank, but further deterioration has necessitated 5 more column repairs and changed the cost from $20,000 to $25,000. The council approved the increase.
Phase I involved the transmission line from Lowe Springs to the new tank. That line is installed, but cannot be connected until the columns are in place. Projected completion of that project is scheduled in January or February 2023.
Phase II refers to the water tank itself. Noel indicated that it is behind schedule awaiting fabrication issues, but will probably be buried in the spring and filled at that time.
Phase III bids have been withdrawn due to sizing problems with the equipment. A new design has been drawn up for West Tech, and new bids will go out again on January 10. Once the new equipment is manufactured, installation should be quickly accomplished by fall.
Additional information was shared concerning the sewer screening on the city lagoons. There will likely need to be a wastewater study performed to determine what is needed to handle wastewater in the city. Permits for the Cub River application and the land application will also both need to be renewed to handle the overflow. Financing for these projects is divided between the city, covering 44% of the cost, and the American Recovery Plan Act covering 56%, based on application requirements.
Mayor Packer also reported that work is progressing on the foundation supports of Parkinson Bridge.
BOIL ORDER LIFTED
Following a positive private home E. coli test result, Franklin City was required to boil water beginning Thurs., Dec 8, through Tues., Dec. 13.
Monthly tests are regularly submitted to DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) to ensure pure drinking water for the community, and precautions are in place to protect citizens’ health. Once E. coli is detected, the city is required to boil the water until daily tests provide healthy results. Chloroforms were also detected in two of the samples, but these do not pose a serious health hazard.
Mayor Packer reported that there was never an issue with the treatment plant or the city’s water source. Likely the problem came from individuals not testing sprinklers in the fall for backflow, which can result in private home contamination. He further stated that “Franklin City is doing everything possible to ensure pure, clean drinking water is delivered to every citizen of the city.” Packer additionally provided bottled water for the church services on Sunday during the boil order.
