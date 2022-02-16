Kevin D. Beck took the oath of office Wed., Feb. 9, at the regularly scheduled city council meeting, replacing John Packer for the completion of his two-year term.
Beck was hand-picked by Mayor Packer over Erin Munson, who received the next highest votes for the two-year spot in the November election. As a newcomer to Franklin, Beck had expressed to Packer a desire to be involved and contribute to the community’s success. Beck moved from Idaho Falls to settle here and works for Stotz Equipment. He and he and his wife Stephanie are the parents of three girls and a boy.
Business was conducted as usual with the election of Stuart Parkinson as the new Council President. His assignment will involve filling in for mayoral responsibilities in Packer’s absence.
Devan Juhaz, Cory Nielson, and Daniel Higley came before the council to clarify their town home projects in the Legacy area. They expressed concern over the current HOA requirements and clarified their vision for their boundary changes, green space responsibilities, and the addition of single family homes in the plan. The council and city attorney, Aaron Bergman, asked their own questions and posed issues for resolution in the development. A new proposal will be presented next month for review.
Krystal Denny, representing the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SICOG), was on hand to update the city on the allocation of funds for the sewer and water projects. Mayor Packer was approved to sign payment request forms to facilitate the contractors’ work. According to Denny, a public hearing is required to move forward on the project. The hearing was approved and scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Wed., Mar. 9, preceding next month’s city council meeting.
A short executive session met to discuss the Post Office contract regarding the property on which the building stands, and the issue was tabled until March. An update on the Frisbee golf baskets revealed that there was enough interest to build six baskets on the park instead of the original four.
Easter festivities for the city will be discussed in the March meeting.