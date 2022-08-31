Support Local Journalism

CORRECTION: The Franklin City Council voted on Aug. 10 to raise the city's  fee for new water hookups from $4,000 to $15,000. An article in the Aug. 17 edition of the Citizen stated an incorrect number for the previous fee amount.

The Franklin City Council approved a 4.6% increase in the annual city budget for the new fiscal year in a special session last week.

