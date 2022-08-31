...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
CORRECTION: The Franklin City Council voted on Aug. 10 to raise the city's fee for new water hookups from $4,000 to $15,000. An article in the Aug. 17 edition of the Citizen stated an incorrect number for the previous fee amount.
The Franklin City Council approved a 4.6% increase in the annual city budget for the new fiscal year in a special session last week.
Mayor Packer opened the public hearing soon after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the two citizens and full complement of city council members in attendance.
The next year’s budget lay on the table for review at the meeting. A number of questions were raised concerning the 4.6% raise in proposed expenditures as everyone sought clarification of the figures.
City Clerk Tyona Atkinson repeatedly backed the projections, and presented a favorable accounting of city funds to cover the new water project as well as savings for emergencies.
The hearing was closed, and the nearly $1.5 million budget was unanimously approved shortly after the special city council meeting opened for the sole purpose of passing the new plan.