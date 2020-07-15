At the July Franklin City Council meeting, city resident Mike Houghton, requested a business license for Houghton Pest Control. Houghton has had a business in California for 18 years, and has operated out of Smithfield for the last 12 years. He and his family run the business out of his truck for residential “critter” control. Looking toward retirement, they have crossed the border and moved into Franklin to continue their services. The request was approved.
A short discussion on the city mosquito treatment followed, and the meeting ended with an executive session.