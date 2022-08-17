Support Local Journalism

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Franklin’s mayor and city council approved a huge hike in the current hookup fees for water and sewer.

The vote was based on the Capitalization Report presented by Dave Noel at the Public Hearing beginning at 6:30 p.m. that evening. Representing Forsgren Associates, the engineering firm out of Rexburg currently working on the water project, Noel projected the future costs of both city water services and compared neighboring city fees.

