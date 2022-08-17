On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Franklin’s mayor and city council approved a huge hike in the current hookup fees for water and sewer.
The vote was based on the Capitalization Report presented by Dave Noel at the Public Hearing beginning at 6:30 p.m. that evening. Representing Forsgren Associates, the engineering firm out of Rexburg currently working on the water project, Noel projected the future costs of both city water services and compared neighboring city fees.
Mayor Packer laid his recommendation on the table, and the discussion went up and down from there. In the end, the members agreed to increase the fees from $400 each to $15,000 for water and $12,000 for sewer hookups.
With legal counsel Aaron Bergman on the phone to approve the new changes, the vote was unanimous. Noel has aided the city in receiving a $900,000 grant to help with the water project, but the new fees will lay the burden of future expenses covering the projects on new homeowners. As the city approaches 600 hookups, projected in the next 10 years, the fees may be revisited and changed at that time.
Phases I, II, and III of the water project were updated during the meeting. The first phase is mostly completed, as they are dealing with some unusual discoveries in the old system. The water tank replacement in Phase II is moving along on schedule, and work has not started yet on Phase III.
Residents have been placed on a water turn schedule, and the mayor reported that it is working well for the system.
The September 2021 audit was approved with no items of attention to correct. There was also a tentative approval of the 2023 fiscal year budget. There will be a public hearing for that budget on August 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. open to citizens to attend.
The annual donation to the 4-H/FFA Animal Market of $150 was approved. And finally, an artist’s rendition of the new city sign was passed with small recommendations of adding Little Mountain in the background, and increasing the size of the words “Franklin City.”
A new fountain for the park was approved to meet the Americans With Disabilities Act regulations. And it was observed that the new disc golf baskets are being used and enjoyed by all ages in the park.