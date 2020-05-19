The City of Franklin has decided to cancel the 2020 Idaho Days celebration.
A letter dated May 6, from city administrator Tami Midzinski, states the following:
"The decision to cancel the 2020 Idaho Days event was not an easy one to make. The event chairman, Mayor Hawkes, and city staff have received much input and comment regarding this year's event.
"There are many moving parts involved in planning, scheduling and holding the event. Timing is everything with an event like Idaho Days. With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus. As a community, we will always consider safety and health our number one priority.
"We are grateful to the residents and vendors of our community and neighboring communities who support the Idaho Days event each year and we look forward to seeing you all next June 24-June 26, 2021."
"When you are the only community in the area that's having an event, everyone is traveling to your community. We don't have restrictions, but then everyone comes to your community," said Mayor Hawkes. "I encourage people to do things on their own, but as a city event, its best we don't take the chance."
"I want people to open up, and get back to activity. We just need to be smart about it and not rush things," he said.