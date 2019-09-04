A public hearing was held Wed., Aug 28, for citizens to raise questions or concerns about the budget for the City of Franklin next year. In explaining the slight hike in expenditures in the future, Mayor Hawkes said, “We are actually tightening our belt to plan for the bills coming due.” Expenditures for 2018-2019 were around $677,000, whereas, the projected amount for 2019-2020 is approximately $777,000. The new budget was approved.
Additional police protection was also discussed. The $12,000 contract is up for renewal, and the council vote was split with two voting for renewal, and two voting against. The discussion was tabled until the next council meeting, Sept. 11, when the sheriff will be invited to answer questions about the coverage involved.