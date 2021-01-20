Councilman Keith Porter represented the Legacy homeowners at Franklin’s City Council on Jan. 13, as he presented a new plot proposal for the area. The original designers of Legacy properties allowed for walking and horse trails between the homeowner’s backyards, measuring 20-40 feet. Over the years the space has been mowed and cared for by the city, but the dead space has been problematic for everyone.
The HOA, which involves about half of the owners, and the other independent citizens have all been contacted to choose whether to have that property deeded to their private property. Some citizens split the space with their neighbor, some chose not to add the property to their acreage, and some ended up with the whole trail added to their backyard. The plot proposal was approved, deleting the trails.
As every new year begins, the city attorney must be approved. Bearnson and Caldwell will continue to represent Franklin City.
Nicole Nielson will again chair Franklin’s Idaho Days celebration the end of June, 2021. Nielson reported that she has applied for four grants to cover the expenses incurred, including the pageant. Many of the original festivities will be offered, including booths, vendors, food, a band, and hopefully a live auction. She is also planning new events including an archery tournament sponsored by Al’s Sporting Goods, and a Ninja Warrior activity for the teenagers. Volunteers will be key to the success of the event, as Nielson expressed a need for an auctioneer and directors of the softball tournament and car show. Anyone interested in helping in any way may contact her at 208-540-1263.
Tauma Noel was sworn in as the appointed council member replacing Corey Richards. Her new assignment was first on the night’s agenda, allowing her to vote and participate in all the action items covered in the meeting.