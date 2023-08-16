Aaron Robertson commanded the microphone for the first hour of the Franklin City Council on Wed., Aug. 9, as he outlined Heritage Development’s contract amendments.
The two factions have hashed out guidelines to improve the contract since the beginning of the project. Open communication on both sides has been the goal, and continues to be the objective as they push toward solutions.
Robertson marched through 13 sections of the agreement, requesting modifications such as transferring impact fees to the builders, realigning engineering fees to reflect industry standards, open space and park requirements, and phase numbering adjustments. The council members took notes and asked questions as they listened to Robertson’s recommendations, promising to exchange emails and share their recommendations before the next council meeting. Heritage asked if the council had any comments or suggestions, but the councilmen said they would discuss their thoughts online.
Phase 2A review was on the agenda also, but Robertson said they were not ready to discuss it on Wednesday, and asked to table the item until the next meeting.
Clay Roberts appeared to open discussion on the speed limit sign on Main Street that had been removed, and continue the discussion tabled from the July meeting. The sign had been covered during the winter snow removal and it was revealed that the sign was only four feet tall instead of the recommended seven feet. Arguments flew back and forth clarifying the pros and cons of replacing it or removing it permanently. In the end, the council voted to replace the sign at the legal height of seven feet.
A 3% cost of living raise for city employees was approved for the next year, and the council voted to adopt the 2024 preliminary budget.
The motion was made and approved to donate $150 to the 4-H/FFA Animal Market. The mayor also reported that the two stop signs for Legacy Drive will be installed soon, and potholes on Parkinson Road have been contracted, so stay tuned for those improvements.
