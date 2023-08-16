Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Aaron Robertson commanded the microphone for the first hour of the Franklin City Council on Wed., Aug. 9, as he outlined Heritage Development’s contract amendments.

The two factions have hashed out guidelines to improve the contract since the beginning of the project. Open communication on both sides has been the goal, and continues to be the objective as they push toward solutions.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.