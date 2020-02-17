Plans for the new Franklin City Fire Department were presented and discussed by the Franklin City Council and citizens at the city meeting Wed., Feb. 12.
Dave Kerr, commissioner in the Franklin County Fire District, and Randon Naegle, fire chief, took a substantial amount of time to explain the plans to build a fire station in Franklin, based on the formation of a team of six volunteer firefighters from the community. The department would run as a satellite operation out of Preston, and would receive support and training from the county fire district.
Kerr assured the council that construction on the building could begin as soon as volunteers are committed – the money has already been appropriated and a fire truck is available for use. Property on the south side of the Franklin Post Office, where a school once stood, has been donated for the purpose as well, said Kerr.
Naegle explained that a volunteer would need about 125 hours of training, could come from inside or closely outside the city limits, would need a background check, and should be age 18 or older.
The positions would be paid on call, and training would be supported with additional service and experience through the Preston and Dayton stations as well. The Franklin County Fire District is also supported by the Cache County Fire District whenever needed.
“If we get the volunteers, we will get the station built and equipped,” said Kerr.
An additional bonus for Franklin citizens would include a reduction on their homeowners’ insurance packages. Having the local service would benefit the entire community.
In the early days of Franklin, Del Monte had a fire suppression unit which helped provide water for fires. That unit, refurbished by the Lions’ Club, and donated by John and Barbara Packer, is now part of the town’s museum collection, and is frequently seen in front of the Hatch House on Main Street in Franklin.
The council approved a business license for John and Brandon Olsen who are combining to form Olsen Productions. The home-based company will provide video productions, graphic designs, and IT services to customers in the valley.
A spending cap on the mayor’s pocket expenses was approved for $750, above which council members will be notified of the expense by e-mail for approval.
The deadline for volunteers to apply to the city to work on updating the city ordinances was Fri., Feb. 14. The team will be assigned to small groups and given sections of the ordinances to review. The final suggestions will be presented to the council for approval.