Scott Archibald represented Sunrise Engineering at Franklin’s city council meeting May 12. His recommendations were broad and inclusive to upgrade Franklin’s plan for development in the future, including a new rezoning map, curb and gutter requirements, water and sewer impact fees, a transportation plan, detailed subdivision ordinances, and a suggestion to narrow the side setback from the current 15 feet to 8 feet for convenience. A motion was made to put a moratorium on future development until the basic plan can be revised.
Currently, the Legacy Village, which has been redesigned by the Heritage Land Development, meets all the regulations under the current city plan. Aaron Robertson spoke for the developer and expressed concerns about getting approval to incorporate a 3% slope for the sewer line in some places. The city confirmed there was no problem with that. Robertson also recommended constructing bioswales which collect runoff and channel it away from sidewalks and roadways, as opposed to curbs and gutters. The council members will look into that option. The last request in the new plan changed the numbers from 76 to 96 townhouses and from 90 to 74 single family dwellings. Mayor Hawkes will review the sewer and water connections before approving those numbers.
Tami Midzinski suggested the city set out the mosquito trap provided by the county to determine the best time to begin spraying for the pests.
Wednesday, June 9, there will be three public hearings. Franklin citizens are invited to attend and express their concerns or ask questions. At 6 p.m. the Kingsford expansion will be presented. At 6:15 p.m. the 4-F development will be discussed. And at 6:30 p.m. the Heritage Development will take the spotlight.