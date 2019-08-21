Mike Hansen, past president of the Franklin Lions Club, presented Franklin Mayor Todd Hawkes with a check for $6,000, at a short and sweet Aug. 14 Franklin City Council meeting.
David Woodward from Ritewood Eggs joined Hansen with an identical check for $6,000. They were accompanied by Hansen’s wife Farahlyn, Ralph West, and current Franklin Lions’ Club president, Sandra Hubbard.
Hubbard reported that $4,520 was raised in conjunction with West Motor’s sponsorship of “Drive a Ford Day,” and the rest was donated from club savings. The total amount received by the city will go towards paying for the fence surrounding the new sports court in the park which had not been covered by the original grant. Appreciation was expressed to both contributors, by the mayor and council.
A public hearing on the budget will be held Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., at the city offices. At 7:30 p.m. the city council will conduct the regular budget-planning meeting for the next fiscal year.