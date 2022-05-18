Celebrating 100 years of the organization of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers at their annual convention on Friday, May 13, President Alexis Beckstead welcomed the 60 attendees, which included the Malad Valley Company.
Beckstead noted that since its beginning in 1922, the Franklin Company now has 11 camps, 158 members, 113 active members and eight associates.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers was organized to honor the names and achievements of the men, women, and children who founded Utah by preserving old landmarks, marking historical places, and collecting relics and histories. In their Salt Lake Museum are preserved many interesting artifacts, and they have established historic landmarks to help educate children and adults about their pioneer forebears.
In her opening remarks, Beckstead expressed that the COVID pandemic gave her more time to read 100 years of DUP minutes. Reading those minutes gave her a deep respect for the dedicated secretaries who keep minutes and histories. To share what she learned, she published a book “Pioneer Memories: 100 Years of the DUP in Franklin County” honoring and highlighting the people who settled the Franklin County area. The book also describes the accomplishments of each company president and board that established many camps and monuments. The book was available for purchase at the convention and will be for sale at their DUP Jubliee on Aug. 27. It is also sold in Dr. David Beckstead’s office in Preston.
Beckstead also announced that their relics, which had been loaned to the Franklin Relic Hall, were returned recently. Some of them were displayed at the convention — shawls, a spinning wheel, and a block of wood from Viscount Horatio Nelson’s flagship, Victoria. These artifacts had been in the Relic Hall since 1950, transported there when the Preston’s First Schoolhouse had roof problems. These items will now be in the Preston DUP Museum.
The camp sang for the opening song “Daughters of the Utah Pioneers,” and President Tammy Benson of the Malad Camp and Treasurer Sharon Harris gave their annual reports followed by reports from the Franklin County President Alexis Beckstead and Treasurer Carolyn Smart. Kay Moser, Franklin County Board Member, gave a DUP Museum report. The “Hershey Kisses,” a group from West Side sang “My Mother’s Old Red Shawl,” accompanied by Carolyn Smart.
A flute solo “Bear River Massacre” was played by Dru Westover. Before playing her solo, Dru related that she was asked to perform at the dedication of the new Bear River Massacre plaque in 2021. When she couldn’t find the right music to play, she felt she needed to write the song herself. Dru said, “I felt the presence of a native American woman sitting by me. As I wrote the music for the flute, I understood the fear, heartache and pain of that day as they watched the Army coming toward them and what took place that day.” She said she felt the woman say “thank you” as she finished writing the music.
Franklin County Board Member Amy Bosworth introduced the guest speaker, Jeanie Bowerbank, the Idaho State DUP third vice president over the outreach program in Salt Lake City. She said that she was also present at the dedication of the new DUP marker at the Bear River Massacre site.
During her remarks at the centennial, Bowerbank encouraged DUP members to write highlights of the life of each ancestor, then give the history to their children and grandchildren. The stories could be in a book with a picture. She read several interesting short histories as examples. She told how she used a Bingo game to promote family history, with family pictures in each square. Stories could be related as they played the game. Bowebank concluded her remarks with a poem.
At the conclusion of the meeting, an award to the camp who brought in the most new members was given to the Ellen Wright Camp in Franklin, which has 14 members and two associates. They received a free lesson book for the coming year.
The award for the most people who attended the convention went to the Harold B. Lee group, with nine members present.
A raffle was held for those who wrote a history or worked on their own life story this year. The winning ticket went to Julie Waldron, Weston DUP Captain. She received a shawl.
The Centennial Quilt was on display. Each camp made a quilt block and submitted it to the Franklin County officers. Board members Jeanette Christensen and Kay Moser put the blocks together into a quilt. Scrapbooks and historic pictures were also on display, as well as three historic shawls.
Prior to the main meeting, Bowerbank instructed camp officers with the main focus on how to use the DUP website and Facebook page. She said the ISDUP has 186 active companies, 926 camps, 23,000 active members, 495 Associates, and 528 members-at-large. The lesson book for the new year will be available in June.
A light luncheon was served with turkey, ham, and cheese tortilla roll ups, olives, cherry tomatoes, variety of cheeses and crackers, cantaloupe, watermelon, grapes, strawberries, sliced cucumbers, carrots, celery, dip, carrot cake, and water.
The DUP museum, 115 East Oneida Street, will be open June, July and August, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.