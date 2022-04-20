Four citizens attended the 6:30 p.m. public hearing in Franklin, Wed., April 13, to review funding and ask questions clarifying the current city water system project. The regular city council meeting convened at 7 p.m. with a full council in attendance and a long list of items on the agenda.
Alyna Ohling presented a short message for Sexual Assault Awareness Month from CAPSA. She requested each member of the council sign the pledge poster, highlighting the new motto “We Believe You.” The action ensures ongoing support for victims in our Cache Valley and Bear Lake areas.
Scott Workman introduced himself as the candidate for state representative for District 28, pointing out his experience as county commissioner, as well as his service on other local boards and government committees.
In response to citizen concerns, Mayor John Packer will be reviewing city ordinances pertaining to building construction cleanup — including onsite dumpsters and porta potties.
An Arbor Day grant of $300 has been awarded to the city to purchase new trees. In response to that, it was noted that several dead and obnoxious trees will be removed and replaced aided by the grant.
Packer asked for a vote of approval from the council members to give the spring cleanup contract to Tyler Dietrich. The council was all in agreement, with Mark Dietrich abstaining.
The post office contract, approved last month, was confirmed with a roll call vote. The judicial confirmation petition could not be voted on for the required 14-day wait period. The A-frame signs announcing city council meetings have been acquired. The 1860 lights on Little Mountain are working again, and a new lighted Franklin City sign will be ordered soon.
A request by Karla Yoder to install a 14’ x 20’ accessory building next to her home on Cedar Avenue was tabled until May for final plans. Yoder, a single mom and business owner, expressed a desire to have her hairdressing shop in Franklin to be closer to her family and has already checked with surrounding neighbors for approval. Because the property is zoned A1, the city needs to review the requirements for an in-home business, and to examine her construction details.