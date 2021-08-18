Franklin City Council meeting was changed to Tues., Aug. 10, in order to work around Mayor Hawkes’ travel schedule this month. Keith Porter was absent and Joyce Bayles attended over the phone.
Robert Wilkinson took the floor in opening discussions about the new city expansion. He expressed concerns about the zoning changes that have not yet been adopted, as well as water and density issues. The mention of a six-month moratorium was once again presented to give the city time to review their guidelines for new development.
The discussion became heated over the request to increase the city’s spending limit without council approval from $750 to $2,500. Tauma Noel pointed to the repairs that need to take place in the bathrooms, but John Packer countered that those expenses should already be coming out of normal maintenance costs. Bayles and Noel voted to increase the limit, Packer voted against the proposal. Immediately following the voting, Shawn Atkinson stood and stated as he walked out, “This is a nonfunctional council with two people running the show!”
There was a long list of additional action items discussed. The 2020 Audit was approved as presented, and the council approved the Mayor’s signature on the Kingsford final plat. The tentative budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 was adopted. The city has contracted with Rob Harris as the Water Adjudication Attorney, relieving the city attorney of the added water legalities. There were no bids entered on the water project, so the city has awarded a local contractor the bid pending concurrence on cost.
Rural water trainings have begun since closures during COVID, and the contract lease for the US Post Office property is being reviewed and renewed. Once again the city will donate to the 4-H/FFA market animal sale.
The city is recommending homes with odd addresses water Mon., Wed., and Fri., while residences with even addresses water Tues., Thurs., and Sat., to conserve water.
Candidate filings for municipal elections in Franklin will open Aug. 23 and close Sept. 3. Open positions will include the mayoral 4-year term, two 4-year councilmen, and one 2-year councilman positions. Keith Porter is the only person whose seat is not up for election.