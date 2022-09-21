Mayor John Packer called the monthly Franklin City Council meeting to order, on W.ednesday, Sept. 9, followed by a prayer and pledge of allegiance.
After minutes and bills were approved by the council, the first item on the agenda was addressed. Ron and Karen Lowe approached the Council with the question: “Why does the city have to spray for mosquitoes?” asked Karen. “What is the reason you have mosquito abatement and who makes the decision to stop it?” Ron Lowe wanted to know “What is the effectiveness of the spray?”
Their questions were asked based upon research the Lowe’s have been doing in concern about the toxicity of chemicals in the spray upon the health, such as cancer, of the residents and those who handle the chemicals. Councilman Kevin Beck responded “We have water all around us!”
Mayor Packer cited that the city has cut back 50% on their portion of spraying. He said the county sprays on Tuesday evenings and the city sprays on Thursday evenings. The county gives guidance on when and how much to spray. They spray after dusk when the mosquitoes become active. The Mayor stated “There are a lot of people in the town who appreciate the spraying.”
Long-time resident Karen Lowe, who was also in attendance, raised her hand and made the comment: “We used to have a lot more mosquitoes than we do now. I couldn’t go outside to work in the yard or let my children go out to play before I had to spray ourselves with mosquito spray which I feel was more toxic to us. If I didn’t spray, we had bites. We also used to have to protect our horses and animals by giving them shots against the West Nile Virus, now we don’t do that either. So I feel we have cut back on the mosquitoes because of the city’s spraying.”
Mayor Packer said a council meeting was held where a presentation by county officials and a product representative was given to the residents of Franklin regarding the effect of the spraying.
Susan Hawkes, who manages the Relic Hall and represents the local Pioneer Association, came to the council to address the subject to remove the large DUP historic rock that is on the National Register. The monument is situated on the Franklin City’s easement on 38 Main St. Hawkes said the owners of the property would like to have the monument moved. There is also another smaller historic rock that designates where the first Franklin School was located. Hawkes said “We are here tonight to ask that the historic rocks stay where they are.”
Mayor Packer stated that when the council learns from the owners of this property as to what their motivation and future plans are to want to have the rocks removed, the council doesn’t need to do anything with this request at this time.
The last action item was the final approval of the Franklin City’s new sign to be mounted over the doorway. There was a discussion as to whether the address be on the sign or on the side post. The motion to approve the new sign without the address on it was moved by Stuart Parkinson and seconded by Lyle Fuller.
The meeting was adjourned and the council went into an executive session.