Camilla Tew and Sesha Beckstead traveled to Pocatello on Saturday, Feb. 15, to compete against other Idaho girls wrestling teams in the second annual Idaho Girls Wrestling Championships. The event is in place of an official sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament, as girls wrestling isn’t sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
This was the second year for sophomore Tew and first year for freshman Beckstead. All high school girl wrestlers in the state were invited to attend and just over 100 competed.
Camilla Tew took second place in the 120 weight class after being pinned in 5:28 by Sandpoint’s Heather Wallace in her final match. The placing was an improvement over last year when she took sixth.
Sesha got beat out in the second round of the 112 weight class.
Both girls competed with all their hearts, said their families, who think this is a great experience for the girls on teams from across the state. Tew and Beckstead are the only two female high school wrestlers in Franklin County and they love competing with their school team.
Joining them on the trip was Coach Burton Tew, with Wesley Millburn and Hunter Abbott to cheer them on.
The girls have the opportunity to compete in the boys district tournament and if they advance, the state championship meet on Feb. 28-29 at the Ford Idaho Center.