FFA Blue Ribbons
Hadley Ashby - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship, Market Goat Quality, Market Goat Showmanship; Lane Ashby - Beef Showmanship, Market Beef Quality; Maura Atkinson - Market Beef Quality, Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality (Fall Heifer Calf, Spring Yearling Heifer, Jr. Cow-2 yr old, Jr. Cow-3 yr old, Aged Cow); Jackson Beckstead - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Torrey Benoit - Senior Halter Showmanship, Senior Western Equitation; Kenzie Bingham - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Kwendee Bingham - Market Beef Quality, Beef Showmanship; Austin Corbett - Market Sheep Quality; Jenna Crossley - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Justis Crossley - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Patryce Eldredge - Dairy Cattle Quality (Winter Heifer Calf, Spring Yearling Heifer, Jr. Cow-2 yr old, Sr. Cow-2 yr. old), Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing; Molly Geddes - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Kelsey Gittins - Beef Showmanship, Market Beef Quality; Audrey Gundersen - Dairy Goat Quality (Sr. Kid, 4 yr & over), Dairy Goat Fitting and Showing; Nicholas Hansen - Beef Showmanship, Market Beef Quality; Tucker Hatch - Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Stationing - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2; Erwin Jenkins - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Paul Jenkins - Market Sheep Quality; Dakota Nelson - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Dustin Pearce - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Brigg Ransom - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Steve Roberts - Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality (Spring Heifer Calf, Fall Yearling Milking); Caitlyn Seamons - Swine Showmanship, Market Swine Quality; Taran Seamons - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Sadie Smith - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship, Dairy Goat Fitting and Showing, Dairy Goat Quality (Sr. Kid, 2 yr under 4 yr Milkers, 4 yr & over, Billy); Tanner Smith - Swine Showmanship, Market Swine Quality; Trey Smith - Dairy Goat Fitting and Showing, Dairy Goat Quality (Jr. Kid, Yearling Doe, 2 yr under 4 yr Milkers), Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Jamie Sorensen – Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Shade Stewart - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Tately Talbot - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Ashton Tripp - Sheep Showmanship; Brinley Tripp - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Sadie Waite - Sheep Showmanship
4-H Blue Ribbons
Candon Abrams - Fall Festivus for the Rest of Us, Dutch Oven Cooking, Cake Mix Baking; Paytton Alder - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Dietrich Allred - Dutch Oven Cooking; Enoch Allred - Crayon Art, Market Bucket Calf Quality; Kate Allred - Advanced Sewing (Jumpsuit), Market Bucket Calf Quality, Bucket Calf Showmanship, Cake Decorating, Intermediate Western Equitation, Trail Horse, Style Revue, Painting Flowers/Roses; Natalie Allred - Style Revue, Advanced Sewing (Overall Shorts); Cambree Andersen - Spring/Summer Wood Blocks, Crayon Art, Marbled Ring Dish; Cloe Andersen - Marbled Ring Dish, Sock Gnome, Crayon Art, Cake Decorating, Cooking 101, Spring/Summer Wood Blocks; Carter Anderson - Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Stationing - Unit 2, Team Sorting – Unit 2; Hadley Ashby - Rabbit Showmanship, Dutch Oven Cooking, Fall Festivus for the Rest of Us, Cake Mix Baking, Tissue Paper Flowers, Painting Flowers/Roses, Trick or Treat Sign, Food, Fun and Fitness; MaCall Ashby - Food, Fun and Fitness, Dog Day Camp, Crayon Art, Rabbit Showmanship, Bucket Calf Showmanship, Bucket Calf Quality, Cake Decorating, Trick or Treat Sign, Sportfishing, Bug Club, Market Goat Quality, Market Goat Showmanship, Sewing Cards, Fall Festivus for the Rest of Us, Dutch Oven Cooking; Zan Ashby – Market Beef Quality, Beef Showmanship, Sportfishing, Trick or Treat Sign, Market Bucket Calf Quality, Bucket Calf Showmanship, Dutch Oven Contest, Food, Fun and Fitness; Ty Atkinson - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Bryant Auger - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Ricki Baird - Wooden Pumpkins, Cake Mix Baking, Crayon Art; Taylor Baird - Making Confections, Crayon Art, Wooden Pumpkins; Zoey Barron - Snowman Craft, Wooden Snowman, Penguin; Bracken Bauman -Market Bucket Calf Quality, Bucket Calf Showmanship, Dummy Roping - Unit 1, Stationing - Unit 1, Team Sorting – Unit 1, Swine Showmanship; Hadley Bayles - Junior Halter Showmanship, Junior Western Equitation, Western Horsemanship, Trail Horse, Stationing - Unit 2, Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Team Sorting – Unit 2, Dog Obedience, Dogs Fitting & Showing; Hazen Beckstead - Stationing - Unit 3, Ranch Roping - Unit 3, Team Sorting – Unit 3; Myka Beckstead - Crayon Art, Trick or Treat Sign, Wooden Pumpkins, Painting Flowers/Roses; Hannah Bingham - Beef Showmanship, Market Beef Quality; Kaylee Bingham - Swine Showmanship; Lane Bingham - Beef Showmanship, Market Beef Quality; Mylee Bingham - Market Swine Quality; Reagan Bingham - Market Swine, Swine Showmanship; Audrey Bostwick - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Chase Bostwick - Market Sheep Quality; James Bosworth – Sportfishing; Cambria Boucher - Popsicle Birdhouse, Cooking 101; Alexandra Boyer - Western Horsemanship, Rabbit Showmanship, Commercial Rabbits Quality, Scrapbook Club, Dog Fitting & Showing, Dutch Oven Cooking, Dog Obedience; Michael Boyer - Popsicle Birdhouse; Quinn Bradford - Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2; Melanie Burbank - Mason Jar Pumpkins; Moss Burbank - Bucket Calf Showmanship, Market Bucket Calf Quality; Vanessa Burbank - Cake Mix Baking; EmmaLee Campbell - Junk Drawer Robotics; Jojo Cannon - Beef Showmanship, Market Beef Quality; Tristan Cannon - Market Beef Quality, Beef Showmanship; Gabriela Caraballo - Sewing Dolly & Me Knit Maxi Skirt, Beginning Sewing - Pajama Pants, Style Revue, Bug Club, Painting Flowers/Roses, Mod Podge Picture, Cooking 101, Spring/Summer Wood Blocks, Food, Fun and Fitness; Addilee Carter - Sock Penguin; Kesa Carter - Crayon Art, Spring/Summer Wood Blocks, Walk-Trot Bareback Equitation, Advanced Sewing, Candy Making Confections, Style Revue, Snowman Craft, See Them Sprout Gardening Club; Abigail Casperson - Lighted Potpourri Jar, Christmas Board, Decorating, Cooking 101, Market Bucket Calf Quality, Bucket Calf Showmanship, Wooden Showman; Callie Chatterton - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Lacey Chatterton - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Ashten Christensen - Bucket Calf Showmanship, Market Bucket Calf Quality; Greenlee Christensen - Walk-Trot Bareback Equitation, Junior Western Equitation, Trail Horse, Junior Halter Showmanship; Jyllian Christensen - Dummy Roping - Unit 1, Stationing - Unit 1, Team Sorting – Unit 1, Intermediate Bareback Equitation, Trail Horse, Intermediate Halter Showmanship; Olianna Christensen - Advanced Sewing, Crayon Art, Style Revue, Dog Obedience, See Them Sprout Gardening Club; Teygan Christensen - Bucket Calf Showmanship, Intermediate Bareback Equitation, Market Bucket Calf Quality; Abel Contreras - Dairy Cattle Quality (Spring Heifer Calf), Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing; Jenna Crossley - Painting Flowers/Roses, Trick or Treat Sign, Dogs Fitting & Showing; Bentley Cundick - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Haley Cundick - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Miley Cundick - Swine Showmanship, Market Swine Quality; Oaklee Davidsavor - Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing, Dairy Cattle Quality (Winter Heifer Calf); Elijah Eberhard - Holiday Festivus, Slime, Valentine Frame Art; Ryan Egley - Sock Gnome, Slime, Sock Penguin, Wooden Showman; Izabell Eldredge - Dairy Cattle Quality (Spring Yearling Heifer, Fall Yearling Heifer), Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing; Sabrina Eldredge - Market Bucket Calf Quality, Bucket Calf Showmanship; Abby Erickson - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Allie Erickson - Sheep Showmanship; Kendall Erickson - Market Sheep Quality; Cooper Gale - Sheep Showmanship; Kyson Gambles - Sheep Showmanship; Taylee Gambles - Sheep Showmanship; Bree Gilbert - Dutch Oven Cooking, Demonstration Contest, Sportfishing, Dutch Oven Contest; Logan Gilbert - Dutch Oven Contest, Demonstration Contest, Scrapbook Club, Loop It Yarn Hat, Sportfishing, See Them Sprout Gardening Club, Dutch Oven Cooking; Andy Gittins - Bucket Calf Showmanship, Market Bucket Calf Quality; Wes Gittins - Market Bucket Calf Quality, Bucket Calf Showmanship; Lilly Gleason -Stationing - Unit 2, Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality, Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2; Kolby Golightly - Walk-Trot Bareback Equitation; Kyler Golightly - Walk-Trot Bareback Equitation; Taylor Golightly - Stationing - Unit 2, Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2; Collin Goodsell - Cooking 101, Charly Hansen - Market Beef Quality, Beef Showmanship; Hunter Hansen - Market Beef Quality; Brock Hatch - Market Beef Quality, Beef Showmanship; Collin Hatch - Wooden Pumpkins; Oakley Hatch - Market Beef Quality, Stationing - Unit 2, Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2; Roxy Hatch - Stationing - Unit 1, Dummy Roping - Unit 1, Team Sorting – Unit 1, Bucket Calf Showmanship, Market Bucket Calf Quality, Shelby Hatch - Wooden Pumpkins; Jancy Henderson - Walk-Trot Western Equitation, Junior Halter Showmanship; Tanner Henderson - Junk Drawer Robotics; Parker Housley - Dutch Oven Contest, Dutch Oven Cooking; Daxton Howard - Dog Day Camp, Crayon Art, Scrapbook Club; Addalynn Hull - Beginning Sewing - Pajama Pants, Style Revue; Eliza Hull - Style Revue, Beginning Sewing - Pajama Pants, Slime, Commercial Rabbits Quality, Food, Fun and Fitness, Rabbit Showmanship, Christmas Board, Witch Wall Hanger, Sock Gnome, Painting Flowers/Roses, Fall Festivus for the Rest of Us; Journee Hull - Hanger Snowflake, Sock Gnome, Wooden Showman, Dog Day Camp, Crayon Art, Scrapbook Club; Lacey Hull - Cake Decorating, Fall Festive Treats, Sportfishing, Cake Mix Baking, Babysitting File Folder Games, Hanger Snowflake; Olivia Hull - Hanger Snowflake, Babysitting File Folder Games, Potion Bottles, Painting Flowers/Roses, Cake Decorating, Dog Day Camp; Lucy Hurren - Painting Flowers/Roses; Taya Jacobson - Potion Bottles; Clark Jenkins - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Howard Jenkins - Market Sheep Quality; Blakely Jensen - Junior Halter Showmanship, Walk-Trot Bareback Equitation, Junior Western Equitation; Caleb Jensen - Market Bucket Calf Quality; Megan Jensen - Market Goat Quality; Teagan Jensen - Swine Showmanship; Ella Jepsen - Senior Bareback Equitation, Senior Western Equitation, Western Reining, Senior Halter Showmanship; Boe Johnson - Swine Showmanship; Jacie Johnson - Market Swine Quality, Swine Showmanship; Jaxxie Johnson - Cake Mix Baking, Babysitting File Folder Games, Scrapbook Club, Cooking 101, Candy Making Confections, Intermediate Halter Showmanship, Slime; Kaitlyn Johnson - Sock Penguin, Spring/Summer Wood Blocks, Lighted Potpourri Jar, Potion Bottles, Trick or Treat Sign, Mason Jar Pumpkins, Valentine Frame Art; Kaylea Johnson - Valentine Frame Art, Mason Jar Pumpkins, Wooden Pumpkins, Wood Block Frame, Hanger Snowflake, Trick or Treat Sign, Beginning Sewing - Pajama Pants, Sportfishing, Trick or Treat Sign, Witch Wall Hanger; Khloe Johnson - Spring/Summer Wood Blocks, Sock Penguin, Trick or Treat Sign, Fall Festivus for the Rest of Us, Wood Block Frame, Wooden Pumpkins, Valentine Frame Art; Hank Jones - Stationing - Unit 2, Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2; Jack Jones - Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2, Stationing - Unit 2; Maysa Jones - Mason Jar Pumpkins, Hanger Snowflake, Trick or Treat Sign, Marbled Ring Dish, Beginning Sewing: Pillowcase, Painting Flowers/Roses, Christmas Board, Crayon Art; Tess Jones - Crayon Art, Christmas Board, Cooking 101, Sock Gnome, Mason Jar Pumpkins; Jastyn Jorgensen - Market Sheep Quality; Annie Keller - Dummy Roping - Unit 1, Stationing - Unit 1, Team Sorting – Unit 1, Beginning Sewing: Pillowcase; Ellie Keller - Junior Western Equitation; Sharon Dotty Keller - Stationing - Unit 2, Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2, Dutch Oven Cooking, Painting Flowers/Roses, Style Revue, Advanced Sewing (Sweatshirt); Ryley Knapp - Market Beef Quality, Beef Showmanship; Tytan Knapp - Market Beef Quality; Annie Kropf - Sewing Cards, Sportfishing, Trick or Treat Sign, Tin Can Lantern; Holly Kropf - Food, Fun and Fitness, Trick or Treat Sign, Painting Flowers/Roses, Popsicle Birdhouse; Taylor Kropf - Popsicle Birdhouse, Trick or Treat Sign, Sportfishing; Alison Lofley - Sewing Cards; Brianna Lofley - Sewing Cards, Crayon Art; Karishmae Lofley - Beginning Sewing: Pillowcase; Madilyn Lofley - Beginning Sewing: Pillowcase, Sewing Cards, Crayon Art; Olivia Lofley - Crayon Art, Spring/Summer Wood Blocks; Tessa Love - Dutch Oven Cooking, Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Alex Marshall - Stationing - Unit 1, Dummy Roping - Unit 1, Team Sorting – Unit 1; Hazel Matthews – Cookies; Tessa Mejia - Market Swine Quality; Dawson Miller - Main Dishes, Cake Roll, Sweet Bread; Jack Miller - Sweet Bread, Photography Basics – Beginning, Cookies, Main Dishes; Rose Montgomery - Cooking 101; Kylee Mooney - Wooden Showman, Marbled Ring Dish; Marlee Mooney - Marbled Ring Dish, Babysitting File Folder Games, Bucket Calf Showmanship, Mod Podge Picture, Sock Penguin, Market Bucket Calf Quality; Easton Moosman - Sheep Showmanship; Sadie Moosman - Sheep Showmanship; Tucker Moosman - Sheep Showmanship; Dakota Nelson - Cake Decorating; Dallas Nelson - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Daysha Nelson - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality, Cake Decorating; Dylan Nelson - Market Sheep Quality; Ellie Nelson - Sock Gnome, Fall Festivus for the Rest of Us, Mod Podge Picture, Candy Making Confections, Fall Festive Treats; Kooper Nielson - Market Bucket Calf Quality, Bucket Calf Showmanship; Taya Nielson - Senior Bareback Equitation, Senior Western Equitation, Western Reining, Trail Horse; Lauren Palmer - Witch Wall Hanger, Rabbit Showmanship, Cake Decorating; Lilly Palmer - Rabbit Showmanship, Witch Wall Hanger, Commercial Rabbits Quality, Scrapbook Club, Beginning Sewing - Pajama Pants, Painting Flowers/Roses; Lincoln Palmer - Bug Club, Popsicle Birdhouse, Candy Making Confections, Fall Festive Treats; Carter Peterson - Junk Drawer Robotics; Stetson Petro - Swine Showmanship, Market Swine Quality; Kambreea Prawitt - Market Sheep Quality; Audrik Rashall - Photography Basics – Beginning, Sweet Bread, Cookies, Main Dishes, Cake Roll; Draven Rashall - Cake Roll; Jonathan Roley Roberts - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Kambrea Roley-Roberts - Market Sheep Quality, Style Revue, Advanced Sewing (Swimsuit); Jaycee Rossier - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep; Oaklei Sanders - Beginning Sewing - Pajama Pants, Style Revue; Carey Sant - Painting Flowers/Roses, Marbled Ring Dish, Junk Drawer Robotics, Style Revue, Fall Festivus for the Rest of Us, Rabbit Showmanship, Advanced Sewing (Dress), Food, Fun and Fitness, Crayon Art, Holiday Festivus; Dillon Sant - Holiday Festivus, Food, Fun and Fitness, Rabbit Showmanship, Dutch Oven Cooking, Junk Drawer Robotics, Dutch Oven Contest, Sportfishing, Trick or Treat Sign, Bug Club; Kael Schmidt - Fall Festivus for the Rest of Us, Slime; Ryan Schmidt - Cake Decorating, Popsicle Birdhouse; Jake Schumann - Beef Showmanship, Market Beef Quality; Nate Schumann - Market Beef Quality, Beef Showmanship; Rhett Schumann - Beef Showmanship, Market Beef Quality; Cash Schvaneveldt - Snaffle-Hackamore Western Equitation, Snaffle Bit/Hackamore Training, Stationing - Unit 2, Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2; Alex Scott - Wooden Pumpkins, Christmas Board, Wooden Showman, Sock Penguin; Ashley Scott - Sock Penguin, Wooden Showman, Spring/Summer Wood Blocks, Snowman Craft, Turkey Windsock, Marbled Ring Dish; Allie Seamons - Mini Macrame Wall Hanging, Swine Showmanship, Market Swine Quality, Mason Jar Pumpkins, Holiday Festivus; Brigg Seamons - Bucket Calf Showmanship, Walk-Trot Bareback Equitation, Junior Western Equitation, Trail Horse, Market Bucket Calf Quality, Junior Halter Showmanship, Dummy Roping - Unit 1, Dog Obedience, Stationing - Unit 1, Team Sorting – Unit 1; Chloe Seamons - Swine Showmanship, Mini Macrame Wall Hanging, Market Swine Quality, Mason Jar Pumpkins, Holiday Festivus; Cooper Seamons - Dog Fitting & Showing, Stationing - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2; Dawson Seamons - Swine Showmanship, Market Swine Quality; Bailey Sears - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Citori Sears - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Oakley Sears - Market Sheep Quality; Ally Smith Wooden Showman; Brecken Smith - Ranch Roping - Unit 3, Stationing - Unit 3, Team Sorting – Unit 3; Bryndel Smith - Stationing - Unit 2, Ranch Roping - Unit 2, Team Sorting - Unit 2; Gage Smith - Market Swine Quality; Sadie Smith - Advanced Sewing (Pants), Demonstration Contest; Trey Smith - Demonstration Contest, Out of the Earth; Audrey Sorensen -See Them Sprout Gardening Club, Beginning Sewing Dolly & Me Knit Maxi Skirt, Cake Mix Baking, Style Revue, Sheep Showmanship; Colin Sorensen - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Madison Spillett - Two-Hand Western Equitation, Swine Showmanship, Market Swine Quality; Oaklie Stevens - Market Bucket Calf Quality, Bucket Calf Showmanship; Aynslee Stewart - Swine Showmanship, Market Swine Quality; Blaze Stewart - Market Swine Quality; Cameron Tait - Market Goat Quality, Market Goat Showmanship; Kaitlyn Tait - Rabbit Showmanship, Christmas Board, Food, Fun and Fitness, Lighted Potpourri Jar, Commercial Rabbits Quality, Slime, Sock Penguin, Market Goat Quality, Market Goat Showmanship; Tessly Talbot - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Trenton Talbot - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Rachel Tolman - Cake Decorating; Spencer Tolman - See Them Sprout Gardening Club; Afton Tripp -
Painting Flowers/Roses, Style Revue, Beginning Sewing - Pajama Pants, Cake Decorating, Loop It Yarn Hat, Fall Festive Treats; Hailey Tripp - Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality; Peyton Tripp - Market Sheep Quality; Sage Tripp - Dutch Oven Cooking, Beginning Sewing - Pajama Pants, Style Revue, Snowman Craft, Cake Decorating, Cooking 101; Tayden Tripp - Dutch Oven Contest; Jocelyn Troumbley - Mini Macrame Wall Hanging; Sevannah Troumbley - Sock Gnome, Painting Flowers/Roses, Marbled Ring Dish, Snowman Craft, Popsicle Birdhouse, Wooden Pumpkins, Mod Podge Picture, Candy Making Confections, Crayon Art, Sock Penguin; Hannah Turner - Dog Day Camp; Haylee Turner - Candy Making Confections, Dog Day Camp; Josh Vineyard - Cake Roll; Cash Wade - Beef Showmanship, Market Swine Quality, Sheep Showmanship, Market Sheep Quality, Swine Showmanship, Market Beef Quality; Halle Wade - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Haley Wangsgard - Beef Showmanship, Market Beef Quality; Kash Wangsgard - Swine Showmanship; Parker Wangsgard - Beef Showmanship; Ned Webster - Food, Fun and Fitness, Holiday Festivus, Scrapbook Club, Potion Bottles, Snowman Craft; Winnie Webster - Snowman Craft, Potion Bottles, Fall Festivus for the Rest of Us, Dog Fitting & Showing, Rabbit Showmanship, Scrapbook Club, Holiday Festivus, Food, Fun and Fitness, Cake Decorating, Intermediate Halter Showmanship, Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest; Harley West - Market Sheep Quality, Sheep Showmanship; Dylene Williamson - Cooking 101; Lizzie Williamson - Candy Making Confections; Maggie Williamson - Cooking 101, Valentine Frame Art, Wood Block Frame; Lucy Zollinger - Fall Festivus for the Rest of Us