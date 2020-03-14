Franklin County Commissioners, Preston City Mayor and Council and Franklin County Fire Commissioners addressed their communities Saturday morning with a message of common sense in regards to dealing with the affects of the Corona virus pandemic.
Following is that message, which is also posted on their respective websites:
Our beloved America is the greatest, most prosperous, stable country since the beginning of mankind. We consider Cache Valley to be among the most treasured locations to live on earth. We are blessed to live in a “land of milk and honey” where God loving people, whose liberties are protected by the Constitutuion, can enjoy an abundant life. However, on occasion, the greatest threat to our way of life can come from within.
We are currently facing an announced pandemic. How we respond to this threat can drastically sway the eventual outcome. Our choices are to act or to be acted upon.
When we act, we prepare for unknown eventualities such as gradually buying extra food, candles, medications, matches, blankets and maybe an extra roll or two of toilet paper! When we react and a real threat comes, our way, people race to the store to panic buy “whatever is left.” This knee-jerk reaction is not only dangerous, but potentially destructive AND expensive as the law of supply and demand becomes out of balance.
A calm response and a trust in our civil society can avoid a castrastrophic collision. A great example of that would be like a car in rush hour traffic slamming on its brakes. Those affected by that action could easily go back 100 vehicles.
Let’s calmly act to protect ourselves. Wash your hands, Stay away from large groups and the ill for the time being. If you exhibit flu like symptoms, self-quarantine. Unless you feel absolutely necessary to go to the hospital, call them first for guidance instead of just stopping by. Obviously use your best judgement. High risk patients, i.e., the elderly or those with weak immune systems are exempt. Again, make common sense decisions.
As a final thought, the threat is real, but please remember that there are many people in the media that specialize in fear mongering for possible financial and political gain. Listen to trusted experts, don’t panic, call for medical advice, use all safe practices, plan calmly for the future, love life, help out your neighbors and most importantly, have a big bowl of your favorite ice cream!
Franklin County Fire District Commissioners
Franklin County Commissioners
Preston Mayor and City Council
Members of the fire commission are Dave Kerr, Brian Checketts and Ben Kendall.
Members of the county commission are Dirk Bowles, Boyd Burbank and Robert Swainston.
Members of the Preston City Council are Mayor Dan Keller, Brent Dodge, Terry Larsen, Allyson Wadsworth and Todd Thomas.