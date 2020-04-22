Franklin County clerks, as well as staff from other departments, have been busy getting absentee ballots out to Franklin County residents, said Commissioner Dirk Bowles. As of Friday, April 17, the county has received 1191 requests for the ballots, said county clerk Camille Larsen. Usually, the county processes 200-300 absentee ballots.
“Its just crazy times. I never in my wildest dreams thought we’d do this,” she said, “but if it saves one life, then it’s worth it.”
Larsen said the county will be reimbursed by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office for any additional expenses the voting process will incur due to the COVID-19 virus’s disruption to the election process.
Each of the county’s departments has been requested to “watch their budgets,” said Bowles. “I am worried about budgets.” The commissioners think sales taxes will be down — if not his year, then likely next year.
But for now, department personnel are busy trying to keep business moving along while trying to comply with Gov. Little’s guidelines to keep meetings to less than 10 people, directing people to conduct as much business as possible online, and helping those who can not, one at a time.
Department employees have even abandoned break rooms, having their lunches in the equipment they run, said Bowles. Ten people attended the last commissioners meeting.
“I am hoping that on (April) 30, things are good and we can move to the first phase of opening the county,” he said. Representatives of Franklin County Medical Center, the Southeastern Idaho Public Health department and both school districts were meeting every day for a while to determine where preparations were needed. AS these preparations have been made, those meetings dropped to three times per week, and are now down to once a week unless something comes up, he said.
Regarding a recently reported concern that Idaho’s border counties wanted lottery sales banned within their boundaries or not, Bowles said Franklin County fielded no concerns from local lottery vendors, and commissioners did not address the issue.
The county received a $30,000 COVID-19 relief grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said Bowles.
“We are not changing anything (regarding operations), but those funds will be nice on the county budget. That will cover operations of the airport for a year,” said Bowles. FAA funds are usually not available for maintenance costs, he said.